Rebel Jeep Wrangler Trophy Truck Looks Like a Road Warrior in Sinister Rendering

There's no doubt about the fact that this Jeep Wrangler is a rebel, as the contraption betrays its factory off-road nature. However, defining the nature of the digital build's eccentricity isn't all that simple.
For one, if we check out the posterior of the TJ-generation model (the one built between 1996 and 2006), it might appear we're dealing with a trophy truck.
Heck, even the wheel and Fuel Offroad beadlock wheels shod in rugged tires seem up to the task of jumping some dunes. And the massive overfenders that keep these from flying sand or mud all over the place might fit the bill if the wheels weren't so deeply burried inside them.
Sure, the said approach, which limited the ground clearance to that of a supercar, comes via air suspension, which means the driver can always lift the thing.
However, the aerodynamic treatment applied to the lower side of the body, which involves hardware such as the front splitter or the side skirt extensions, would definitely get in the way of this Wrangler doing Jeep things.
From a distance, this contraption may or may not pass as a Wrangler, as its LED-redefined lighting signature, which completely disregards the factory look, brings a serious contribution to this. However, even with the chopped top, the doors, windshield, and hood will probably help on correctly identify the creation.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who is responsible for this wicked rendering, doesn't mention the motivation of the machine. However, with those side pipes piercing the front wings, we wouldn't expect the thing to be slow.
Nevertheless, the pixel master tells us that a highly customized Ford Model A he photographed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas provided the inspiration for the beast—you'll find that one in the second Instagram post below.
Oh, and Saleem went through the trouble of creating an environment that would allow us to feast our eyes on his Wrangler properly: with the vehicle sitting on a rotating platform, it is bathed in artificial light and, at least for the time being, doesn't sport a single spec of dust.
Heck, even the wheel and Fuel Offroad beadlock wheels shod in rugged tires seem up to the task of jumping some dunes. And the massive overfenders that keep these from flying sand or mud all over the place might fit the bill if the wheels weren't so deeply burried inside them.
Sure, the said approach, which limited the ground clearance to that of a supercar, comes via air suspension, which means the driver can always lift the thing.
However, the aerodynamic treatment applied to the lower side of the body, which involves hardware such as the front splitter or the side skirt extensions, would definitely get in the way of this Wrangler doing Jeep things.
From a distance, this contraption may or may not pass as a Wrangler, as its LED-redefined lighting signature, which completely disregards the factory look, brings a serious contribution to this. However, even with the chopped top, the doors, windshield, and hood will probably help on correctly identify the creation.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who is responsible for this wicked rendering, doesn't mention the motivation of the machine. However, with those side pipes piercing the front wings, we wouldn't expect the thing to be slow.
Nevertheless, the pixel master tells us that a highly customized Ford Model A he photographed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas provided the inspiration for the beast—you'll find that one in the second Instagram post below.
Oh, and Saleem went through the trouble of creating an environment that would allow us to feast our eyes on his Wrangler properly: with the vehicle sitting on a rotating platform, it is bathed in artificial light and, at least for the time being, doesn't sport a single spec of dust.