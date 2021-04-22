Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Coupe Rendered as America's Answer to BMW's X6 M

The moment the four-door coupe term was coined by Mercedes-Benz and its admittedly beautiful CLS-Class opened the doors for anything with a slightly sloped rear end to become a "something-coupe."
The first to take advantage of this liberty was BMW when it introduced the X6 back in 2008, after first revealing it as a concept one year before. People must have shaken their heads at the sight of it, saying, "why do these manufacturers even bother to come up with such pointless concepts when they're never going to enter production," or at least that's what a normal reaction would have been.
But BMW had other plans, so the whole SUV coupe (or SAV, as the Bavarians call these vehicles) segment was created. It actually took a while for others to join in, partly because they were behind in their development, but also (we would suspect) because they didn't really think there was much market to be had there.
Fast forward 13-odd years, and every self-respecting premium German manufacturer has at least one of these in their lineup, with the styling also trickling down the range into the lower segments. Audi, BMW (obviously), Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche all offer a less practical version for at least one of their SUV models, and the public seems to love them.
Not so much in the U.S., though. Whether it's the fact they like their cars big and practical or they just can't stand the sight of an SUV coupe, the fact of the matter is this body style hasn't really caught on in the States. A simple analysis of the sales figures (via carsalesbase.com) shows BMW delivered almost seven X5s for every X6 over the course of last year.
That's probably why we don't see any American SUV adopt this trend, but if one were to do it, we could think of no better choice than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Why? Well, it's not as if the changes to its rear end are going to improve its performance in any significant way, yet despite that, you still feel as though this body style makes more sense on a vehicle like the Trackhawk.
Besides, it would also give it the perfect excuse to crash party drag races such as the one between the Audi RS Q8 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, with a serious chance of winning them thanks to the 707 hp of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 plucked right out of a Dodge Hellcat. Like with any other SUV coupe, we're not so sure about the looks, and this rendering from superrenderscars doesn't really do anything to change our minds.
