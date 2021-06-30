Stellantis to Kill the Two-Door Jeep Wrangler in Europe

Russian Rocket Progress Blasts Off to the Space Station, Watch It Take Off

We contacted Jeep looking for an official point of view, and we will be updating this story when (or if) we hear back from them. According to AutoNews , the shorter version of the Jeep 4x4 will be discontinued altogether in Europe by 2022, where the only Wranglers that will remain on sale will be the four-door 4xe plug-in hybrids.The two-door Wrangler does not have enough space for the electrified powertrain , which combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 279, with two electric motors, for a total output of 380 HP. The 17battery pack, which is mounted under the rear seats and takes 3 hours to charge at 7.4, enables an electric range of 50 km (31 miles).Citing data from JATO, the news outlet reports that the two-door model, which is imported to Europe from the Toledo, Ohio factory, accounts for around 30% of Wranglers sold on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. In the first five months of the year, Jeep delivered a little over 2,600 units of theThat said, the two-door Wrangler “will gradually leave the market to the four-door plug-in hybrid version ”, the automaker reportedly explained. However, the United Kingdom will be an exception to that rule, as it will still get Wranglers with gasoline power under the hood, allegedly.The 2021 Wrangler can be ordered in both body styles in the UK. Pricing for the two-door Sahara start at £49,450 (equal to $68,484), while the longer model has a recommended retail price of £51,450 ($71,254).The Overland, Rubicon and 80th Anniversary will set buyers back at least £51,650 ($71,531), £52,450 ($72,638) and £52,450 ($72,638) respectively for the shorter body style, and £53,650 ($74,300), £54,450 ($75,408) and £54,450 ($75,408) respectively for the four-door.We contacted Jeep looking for an official point of view, and we will be updating this story when (or if) we hear back from them.