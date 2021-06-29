Next-Generation Dodge Muscle Cars May Be Previewed on July 8th

In the first instance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intended to switch the Challenger and Charger to the Giorgio vehicle architecture of the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee. The late Sergio Marchionne then said that a Maserati platform would be more appropriate for these applications. Right after that, he told the automotive media that an evolution of the 17-year-old LX platform would underpin the next-gen Dodge muscle cars.
Fast forward to October 2020, and that’s when an agreement signed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Canadian auto workers union specified three new variants of the Challenger and Charger before the current generation bows out. When asked about the brand’s high-octane and muscle-bound future by our friends at Muscle Cars & Trucks, chief executive officer Timothy Kuniskis said to wait for July 8th for “some pretty interesting stuff.”
Tim has mentioned a SEMA reveal as well, but the big kahuna refused to go into further detail or even mention the Challenger or Charger nameplates.
If you could turn back the calendar to July 2019, that’s when FCA gave us a glimpse of the next-generation models in the guise of an eight-speed transmission. More to the point, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be supplied with hybridized 8HP transmissions by ZF Friedrichshafen from 2022 onward, which means that the redesigned Charger and Challenger could arrive for the 2023 model year. Based on the health crisis that shall not be named and the microchip shortage, we could even look at a 2024 model year debut.
Previously confirmed with electrified assistance by the head of sales operations Matt McAlear, the all-new Charger and Challenger with the fancy 8HP box could arrive in mild-hybrid, hybrid, or plug-in flavors. The most powerful transmission is called 8HP80PH, and in P2 setup for plug-in applications, it cranks out up to 215 horsepower plus 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque.
Combine these figures with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 of the Super Stock that develops 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) on pump gas, and you’ll get 1,022 horsepower and 1,039 pound-feet (1,409 Nm) in total.
