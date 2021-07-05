Jeep Bleeds Red, White and Blue More Than Any Other Car Brand, Survey Says

It often takes a Fourth of July holiday to reinforce Jeep’s status as America’s “Most Patriotic Brand,” which has been the case for nearly two full decades. To maintain its top spot, Jeep edged out second-place Walmart, followed by Disney, Amazon, Ford, The New York Times, American Express, Netflix, Coors, Levi Strauss, Fox News, Coca-Cola, Hershey, MSNBC, and The Washington Post. Ford was the only other car brand to crack the top 10.

