Jeep Bleeds Red, White and Blue More Than Any Other Car Brand, Survey Says

It often takes a Fourth of July holiday to reinforce Jeep’s status as America’s “Most Patriotic Brand,” which has been the case for nearly two full decades. To maintain its top spot, Jeep edged out second-place Walmart, followed by Disney, Amazon, Ford, The New York Times, American Express, Netflix, Coors, Levi Strauss, Fox News, Coca-Cola, Hershey, MSNBC, and The Washington Post. Ford was the only other car brand to crack the top 10.
This latest recognition comes courtesy of the latest Brand Keys 50 Most Patriotic Brands survey, with nearly 6,000 Americans chiming in.
“It was 80 years ago this year that the Jeep brand first forged its reputation of American might during World War II,” said Jeep Brand North America VP, Jim Morrison. “The brand’s recognition as 'America’s Most Patriotic Brand' for the 19th consecutive year is both a testament to the Jeep community and to the people who since 1941 have dedicated themselves to building iconic SUVs known around the world for outdoor adventure, freedom and off-road capability.”
The Jeep exec makes a valid point. It’s hard to look at any other carmaker and say that it fought for its country in WW2. Jeeps, meanwhile, were used by the U.S. military almost exclusively before being phased out and replaced by the Humvee (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) in the early 1980s.
As a tribute to the U.S. military, the Jeep brand offers special-edition Freedom models across its entire lineup for the 2021 model year. These specs come with military-themed exterior and interior design cues, such as the large “Oscar Mike” military star decal on the hood, the matte black/Satin Carbon wheels, and accents, plus an American flag decal on the side.
Speaking of flags, both the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L and the all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer feature the American flag on their flanks.
