Opel Teases Next-Gen Astra Hatchback, First of Its Kind to Be Electrified

Even though Opel was bought by the PSA Group and is now a Stellantis-owned brand, the Russelsheim-based company is going back to its roots regarding the upcoming next-generation Astra hatchback. That's because the compact car is designed, engineered, and will produced in Germany.
Today, we get our first glimpse of the all-new model, which remains one of Europe’s (and Britain’s) best-selling cars. The next-generation Astra is also the first of its kind to be electrified, combining cutting-edge technology with the brand’s new and futuristic design philosophy.
“The future Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 30-year history of our compact class model. We are confident that the next generation Opel Astra will make a powerful impression and attract many new customers to the brand,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.
Visually, the first thing that will stand out about the new Astra is the so-called “Opel Visor,” which was first seen on the latest Mokka. The front fascia element stretches across the entire front end of the car, integrating new technologies such as ultra-slim IntelliLux LED headlights. These can be seen in one of the teaser images that was just released, and we have to say, they look pretty good—very sharp.
Moving on to the rear, we can see that the Astra nameplate is a lot more prominent, being spread out across the entire central surface of the tailgate. This is a bold new direction. Skoda, for example, did something similar, however, they went with their brand name instead of the model name as far as what is written across the rear end of their latest models.
Inside, the all-new Astra gets Opel’s next-generation Pure Panel digital cockpit technology with fully glazed surfaces. The two widescreen displays are said to deliver “detoxed” information in a horizontal driver-oriented format, while physical controls were reduced to the minimum in the form of a few finely crafted keys. Other novelties include a newly designed steering wheel and some very ergonomic front seats.
Production on the next-generation Astra, which will be available as a five-door hatchback and a Sports Tourer estate, is set to kick off this year in Russelsheim.
“The future Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 30-year history of our compact class model. We are confident that the next generation Opel Astra will make a powerful impression and attract many new customers to the brand,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.
Visually, the first thing that will stand out about the new Astra is the so-called “Opel Visor,” which was first seen on the latest Mokka. The front fascia element stretches across the entire front end of the car, integrating new technologies such as ultra-slim IntelliLux LED headlights. These can be seen in one of the teaser images that was just released, and we have to say, they look pretty good—very sharp.
Moving on to the rear, we can see that the Astra nameplate is a lot more prominent, being spread out across the entire central surface of the tailgate. This is a bold new direction. Skoda, for example, did something similar, however, they went with their brand name instead of the model name as far as what is written across the rear end of their latest models.
Inside, the all-new Astra gets Opel’s next-generation Pure Panel digital cockpit technology with fully glazed surfaces. The two widescreen displays are said to deliver “detoxed” information in a horizontal driver-oriented format, while physical controls were reduced to the minimum in the form of a few finely crafted keys. Other novelties include a newly designed steering wheel and some very ergonomic front seats.
Production on the next-generation Astra, which will be available as a five-door hatchback and a Sports Tourer estate, is set to kick off this year in Russelsheim.