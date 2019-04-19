PSA Could Decide to Move Opel Astra from the UK to Germany

Deal or no deal, the UK manufacturing industry will be hit hard by Brexit, as many of the cars that have been made there for decades might be relocated. After the Honda Civic, the latest victim is Ellesmere Port's Astra, one of the most popular compacts in Europe.

Only about a quarter of the parts need to make an Astra are made in Britain, so it doesn't make sense to keep it there after Brexit, leaving trade exposed to taxes. Its new home could be Opel’s home plant in Rüsselsheim, where the company has excess capacity after killing the Zafira MPV this summer.



Our source claims that although an official decision will come in the next few weeks, only two options are being taken into consideration. Either they keep about 75% of Astra production in the UK and move the rest from Poland to Germany or have 75% in Rüsselsheim and let Britain assemble its right-hand-drive models. However, it's possible that RWD versions of cars like the Peugeot 308 might also be made.



According to our info, the next-generation Astra will be based on the EMP2 platform and should be slightly shorter. All of the engines will be developed by PSA and shared with sister models like the 308. These will include the 1.2-liter turbo and the new 1.5-liter diesel unit.



