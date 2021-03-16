2022 Opel Astra Shows New Face of German Hatchbacks in Accurate Rendering

The all-new Opel Astra is currently undergoing testing in Europe and could join the compact car segment by the end of 2021. It's a rival for the VW Golf that's now underpinned by French technology for the first time.
American readers probably have no idea what an Astra is, but back when GM owned Opel, this could be considered the European version of the Buick Verano. This means it was also crucial to the Chinese market, where Buick makes a lot of its profits.
The outgoing Astra came out in 2015 and was fairly good at everything except the fun stuff. Despite the rumors, Opel never made a hot hatch, and the largest engine available was a 1.6-liter. A facelift was introduced for 2019, and by that time, the German brand was beginning to be integrated into the Peugeot family. This meant that many of the engines were replaced with French ones, even smaller, but more economical.
But now we're witnessing a full transition to Peugeot tech, as this 2022 Astra will be underpinned by the EMP2 platform. And by "this" we mean the one you see in these renderings, which the Russian website Kolesa put together using references from recent spyshots.
The styling is dominated by a framed element that integrates the headlights and grille. It's something we've already seen with the all-new Opel Mokka, which used to be related to the Buick Encore and Chevy Trax, but is now a sister to French models like the Peugeot 2008.
The powertrains remain a mystery, but we expect them to range from a 1.2-liter with 100 horsepower to about 150 hp. There should even be an all-electric Astra-e model, featuring a range of up to 324 km (201 miles) per one charge of the relatively small 50 kWh battery.
And unlike the previous generation, this Astra might get a performance version. Peugeot is developing a 300 horsepower plug-in hybrid drive, and there's no reason for it not to be shared with the Germans.
The outgoing Astra came out in 2015 and was fairly good at everything except the fun stuff. Despite the rumors, Opel never made a hot hatch, and the largest engine available was a 1.6-liter. A facelift was introduced for 2019, and by that time, the German brand was beginning to be integrated into the Peugeot family. This meant that many of the engines were replaced with French ones, even smaller, but more economical.
But now we're witnessing a full transition to Peugeot tech, as this 2022 Astra will be underpinned by the EMP2 platform. And by "this" we mean the one you see in these renderings, which the Russian website Kolesa put together using references from recent spyshots.
The styling is dominated by a framed element that integrates the headlights and grille. It's something we've already seen with the all-new Opel Mokka, which used to be related to the Buick Encore and Chevy Trax, but is now a sister to French models like the Peugeot 2008.
The powertrains remain a mystery, but we expect them to range from a 1.2-liter with 100 horsepower to about 150 hp. There should even be an all-electric Astra-e model, featuring a range of up to 324 km (201 miles) per one charge of the relatively small 50 kWh battery.
And unlike the previous generation, this Astra might get a performance version. Peugeot is developing a 300 horsepower plug-in hybrid drive, and there's no reason for it not to be shared with the Germans.