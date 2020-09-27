Next-Gen 2022 Opel Astra Rendered with Mokka Design

The Opel Astra tried being a Holden and a Buick for a while. Now it's back to being 100% European, and the all-new 2022 model will wear some Peugeot undergarments.
From the design of the new Mokka crossover, you can already tell that Opel wants to stand out again. It's got a bold new front end design where the lights are joined together, while the hood is painted a contrasting color.
For a while, the German brand seemed to be focusing exclusively on efficient fleet cars like the Astra K and Insignia B. Excitement went out the window, and it's thanks to the money and tech of the French PSA Group that it can be added back in. We believe the Opel Astra will take the same approach when it enters its all-new generation.
As a preview, we can check out the rendering created by artist Kleber Silva. You have the black hood on a white body, a flat main grille to denote potential EV powertrains, and a fancy red stripe over the tops of the doors. It's obviously way more interesting than any Volkswagen Golf, but is that enough to overcome years of boring design?
Even before the Mokka and Mokka-e came out, we had hints of the new Opel design from concept cars. So we're pretty sure this is roughly the style of the next Astra. Some of the proportions need work, though.
British media has reported in the past that this car will have a coupe-like roof and VXR (OPC) high-performance configuration. However, new emissions regulations make a turbocharged 2.0-liter unlikely. So the VXR will have some 296 hp from a plug-in system that combines electric motors and a 200 hp 1.6-liter turbo.
Most other versions of the Astra will offer between 109 and 128 hp (110 to 130 PS) using just two Peugeot-sourced engines, the 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo, and a 1.5L BlueHDi diesel. Both should deliver emissions below the crucial EU target of 95g/km. Six- or eight-speed automatics will be optionally available.
