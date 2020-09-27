Next-Gen 2022 Opel Astra Rendered with Mokka Design

More on this:

1 Nissan GT-R Drag Races Vauxhall Astra Sleeper, Dreams Are Shattered

2 2020 Opel Astra Comes to the World with Better Aerodynamics and New Transmission

3 2020 Opel Astra PHEV to Be Made in Germany

4 PSA Could Decide to Move Opel Astra from the UK to Germany

5 2020 Astra Facelift Spied at the Nurburgring, Progress Is Slow