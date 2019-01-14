autoevolution

2020 Astra Facelift Spied at the Nurburgring, Progress Is Slow

14 Jan 2019, 19:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Astra is one of the most iconic European cars, having been around for a really long time. In the past years, it's also been a Buick for China and a Holden for Australia, but now it's getting ready to be a Peugeot for Europe. What?
3 photos
2020 Astra Facelift Spied at the Nurburgring, Progress Is Slow2020 Astra Facelift Spied at the Nurburgring, Progress Is Slow
Let us explain. You see, after many years of trying to figure out how to make its European business work, GM finally decided to call it quits and sold Opel to PSA Peugeot Citroen. The two firms were already collaborating on some projects, but it now means that every Opel will need to transition to French tech.

And that's precisely why the Astra facelift is taking so long to develop. According to our math, the car that won the European Car of the Year 2015 should have shown its new face in late 2018. But we're likely going to receive a significant update that looks different to the old car, a bit like the current Corsa.

So this might not even be the facelift at all, only parts of it as a new grille. The headlights and bumpers look largely the same, not that Opel design language has changed that much in the past couple of years.

Peugeot's small engines are ideal for a compact hatchback like the Astra. We're talking about the 1.2-liter turbo and the 1.5-liter turbodiesel, which max out at 130 HP. In addition, PSA's 2-liter diesel would be a great replacement for the Opel bi-turbo 1.6, while the "GT" tech (a 200 HP 1.6) would work with the expected Astra GSi. Rumors talked about as much as 220 HP being offered. In addition, Opel might donate its Aisin 8-speed auto gearbox.

These new engines could cost a lot of money initially, but streamlined production has its long-term advantages. But how long will the Astra keep being made Britain?

Opel Astra Astra 2020 Opel AStra Astra K Facelift spyshots spy video
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
OPEL models:
OPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 