Opel Starts Selling Astra 1.6 BiTurbo Diesel for EUR 27,720

18 Jul 2018, 8:42 UTC ·
by
One of the first car models in Europe to be Euro 6d-TEMP compliant is now available for order, as Opel announced it opened the order books for the new Astra 1.6 BiTurbo Diesel.
The model will sell in Germany starting from €27,720 including VAT for the hatchback version. Regardless of the body style, the new Astra comes powered by the same four-cylinder 1.6-liter engine with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology and sequential two-stage turbocharging.

The power plant develops a total of 150 hp and a maximum 350 Nm of torque that becomes available from 1,500 - 2,250 rpm. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, the unit is capable of propelling the car from naught to 100 kph in 9.0 seconds, 

There is a lot of tech fitted into this new engine, including the use of  AdBlue, injected into the exhaust gas, makes the fuel consumption for the hatchback version to stand at 5.0-4.8 l/100 km while emissions are rated at 133-127 g/km CO2 combined.

“The rapid transition to Euro 6d-TEMP compliancy is part of Opel’s strategy to become a leader in vehicle emissions reduction,” said the German carmaker in a statement.

“The next steps toward this goal are the introduction of four electrified models by 2020, including the next generation Corsa, which will be available as a fully electric vehicle, and the Grandland X as the first plug-in hybrid from Opel.”

By 2024, Opel plans to have a fully electrified range of cars, with a hybrid or a battery electric machine to be offered for every car model it builds.

Of course, the most anticipated electric model from Opel is the future Astra. The nameplate is a decades-long major hit on the European continent, selling like hotcakes and at times, as it did in 2016, being named European Car of the Year.

In the document attached below are all the details of the new Astra Biturbo as released by Opel.
