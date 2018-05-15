autoevolution
 

Opel Tweaks Astra Engine Lineup to Keep it in German City Centers

The implementation of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard for new car registrations starting September 2019, as well as the need to comply with the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) tests, are forcing automakers to scramble to find new solutions to the emissions’ problem.
For Opel, the solution is the debut of two 1.6-liter engines, one gasoline, and one diesel, on its best selling model, the Astra.

The first model to get the new engines is the five-door hatchback version, with the Sports Tourer estate to follow at an unspecified date.

The gasoline unit develops 200 hp and 300 Nm of torque and will be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. This engine gives the Astra a top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph) and a zero to sixty-two acceleration time of 7.9 seconds.

Thanks to the fact that it is fitted with a close-coupled Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Opel says the model has CO2 emissions levels rated at 151 g/km, with a fuel consumption of 6.5l/100 km.

The diesel engine delivers 136 hp and 320 Nm of torque and will be paired with the same choice of transmissions. The performance figures for this unit have not been made available.

Thanks to the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and the use of AdBlue, CO2 emission levels are rated at 130 g/km and fuel consumption of 4.9l/100 km.

Opel says that by making these engines Euro 6d-TEMP compliant, the Astra would not be affected by a potential ban of diesel vehicles from city centers.

The carmaker also stressed that it plans to become fully electrified by 2024, offering a hybrid or a battery electric version of every passenger car model.

In the meanwhile, the new Astra models will be available in Germany for 26,495 euros for the Opel Astra 1.6 Turbo, 27,495 euros for the gasoline hatchback and Sports Tourer and 25,770 euros for the Astra 1.6 D.
