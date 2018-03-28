Opel Finds Sharks Hiding in Grandland X and Crossland X, Asks Help to Find More

For a little over a decade now, Opel has been secretly hiding representations of sharks in their cars. The operation is so hush-hush that most people don’t even know they are there, despite the fact they owned the models for years.
If you happen to have an Opel Adam, Corsa, Astra, Insignia and or Zafira manufactured after 2004 in the garage, then there’s a good chance at least one shark is lurking in the shadows. Why after 2004? Because that’s when the shark-mania few knew about started at Opel.
According to the Germans, the first shark was featured on a 2004 Corsa, hidden in the glovebox. Legend goes that the idea belonged to a little boy, son of then Opel designer Dietmar Finger, who suggested the man use a shark drawing to design the shape of the glove-compartment “ribs.”
The idea was soon adopted by Niels Loeb, at the time Opel’s chief designer, who approved the wide scale use of the model, starting with the Zafira, on which no less than three sharks were hidden by interior design head Karim Giordimaina.
The current generation Astra and Insignia also have sharks hidden here and there, but Opel does not say where. Finding them comes with no reward from the carmaker, but the pleasure of tearing a car apart should be enough.
Since Catholic Easter is just a few days away, Opel has hidden sharks in the Grandland X and Crossland X SUVs as well. The job of finding them has been named Easter shark hunt.
“Thanks to the help from Karim Giordimaina, it’s easy to guess where the shark in the Crossland X is on the photos,” says Opel.
“But there is also a shark hidden in the sporty, elegant Grandland X… a good opportunity to go on an Easter shark hunt with the family and discover the SUV newcomer from completely new and unexpected perspectives!”
