autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust

15 May 2018, 13:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new Audi A6 Avant was unveiled in April, and by our calculations that means the S6 Avant should debut around September, just in time for the Paris Motor Show 2018.
14 photos
2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust
The latest batch of spy photos supports our hunch, as they show the camouflage beginning to be stripped off the car. This has all the features necessary for production, including the famous quad exhaust system that 99% of S model boast. Understated? Yes, but it matches the recently spotted S7 Sportback, so it's the right body kit.

The S6 Avant hasn't even come out, and it already has a new rival. Knowing that Audi was going to offer a twin-turbo 2.9 TFSI with 450 horsepower in this car, Mercedes has replaced the E43 AMG model after only about a year of service. Its successor is the E53, available both as a sedan and wagon with the same inline-6 mill with hybrid assist as the CLS 53.

And, amusingly, the E53 now also has a quad exhaust system. So in a way, the Germans are starting to agree what a mild performance sedan is supposed to have. Only BMW believes a 4.4-liter V8 is necessary. Those wacky Bavarians!

Because of the CLS III vs. A7 Sportback comparisons, we already know how this rivalry will pan out. The Audi will have more curb appeal, the iPhone X on wheels, thanks to its multitude of gadgets. You can even see the semi-autonomous sensors peaking out of the front grille.

We're a little sad with how much effort Audi put into making the S6 Avant cool. I mean, think back at the 2006-2011 model with the V10 5.2-liter engine. When you saw that in the mirrors, it felt like being chased by Jack the Ripper.

Get out of the way, the autonomous V6 Audi is coming? That just doesn't work.
2019 Audi S6 Avant Audi S6 2.9 TFSI
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
AUDI models:
AUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVAUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 