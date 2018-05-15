Spyshots: 2019 Audi S6 Avant Connects 2.9 TFSI With Quad Exhaust

The all-new Audi A6 Avant was unveiled in April, and by our calculations that means the S6 Avant should debut around September, just in time for the Paris Motor Show 2018.

14 photos



The S6 Avant hasn't even come out, and it already has a new rival. Knowing that Audi was going to offer a twin-turbo 2.9 TFSI with 450 horsepower in this car, Mercedes has replaced the E43 AMG model after only about a year of service. Its successor is the



And, amusingly, the E53 now also has a quad exhaust system. So in a way, the Germans are starting to agree what a mild performance sedan is supposed to have. Only BMW believes a 4.4-liter V8 is necessary. Those wacky Bavarians!



Because of the CLS III vs. A7 Sportback comparisons, we already know how this rivalry will pan out. The Audi will have more curb appeal, the iPhone X on wheels, thanks to its multitude of gadgets. You can even see the semi-autonomous sensors peaking out of the front grille.



We're a little sad with how much effort Audi put into making the S6 Avant cool. I mean, think back at the 2006-2011 model with the V10 5.2-liter engine. When you saw that in the mirrors, it felt like being chased by Jack the Ripper.



