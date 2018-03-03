2019 Audi S7 Sportback Spied Undisguised

Audi has not launched all the 4-door models from the A6 to the A8. Within the next few months, the S versions will come out, and the S7 has been testing for far longer than its sisters.

5 photos



She is looking predictably subtle, with only minor tweaks to the bodywork. But to be honest, this is the A7 model we'd buy. The deal-maker is a quadruple set of exhaust pipes.



It might not seem all that important, but you have to remember the A7 not-so-discreetly hides its exhaust pipes under the bumper. What you see back there are just pieces of trim. As all you quattro fans might recall, the SQ5 SUV pulled the same nasty trick and was harshly criticized for it.



Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the S7 will go down well, as the engine will most likely be downsized. While the 4-liter V8 found in the old one was a tuner's delight, it will be replaced by a V6, one the smallest engines ever offered in an A7 model.



We're talking about the 2.9-liter twin-turbo unit found under the hood of the RS5, recently launched in America. It makes the same 450 horsepower as the V8, but tuners can't get it past 550 on stock internals. This is, of course, the same engine that's also used by the Porsche Panamera 4S and should be good for 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds.



Size-wise, The S7 will be about 4,970mm long, so about the same as the old model. And what do you think of those lights? They follow the theme of digitization: 13 vertical segments, which animate quickly when the doors are unlocked. They're separated at fixed intervals as a metaphor for the binary digits 0 and 1.



It's fitting, considering the S7 will be one of the few cars with Car-to-X services which utilize the swarm intelligence of the Audi fleet for stuff like navigation and avoiding hazards. After catching a glimpse of the Lamborghini Urus last year, the guys at Pro-Street have done it again, photographing the S7 Sportback fully uncamouflaged in a parking lot.She is looking predictably subtle, with only minor tweaks to the bodywork. But to be honest, this is the A7 model we'd buy. The deal-maker is a quadruple set of exhaust pipes.It might not seem all that important, but you have to remember the A7 not-so-discreetly hides its exhaust pipes under the bumper. What you see back there are just pieces of trim. As all you quattro fans might recall, the SQ5pulled the same nasty trick and was harshly criticized for it.Unfortunately, that doesn't mean the S7 will go down well, as the engine will most likely be downsized. While the 4-liter V8 found in the old one was a tuner's delight, it will be replaced by a V6, one the smallest engines ever offered in an A7 model.We're talking about the 2.9-liter twin-turbo unit found under the hood of the RS5, recently launched in America. It makes the same 450 horsepower as the V8, but tuners can't get it past 550 on stock internals. This is, of course, the same engine that's also used by the Porsche Panamera 4S and should be good for 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds.Size-wise, The S7 will be about 4,970mm long, so about the same as the old model. And what do you think of those lights? They follow the theme of digitization: 13 vertical segments, which animate quickly when the doors are unlocked. They're separated at fixed intervals as a metaphor for the binary digits 0 and 1.It's fitting, considering the S7 will be one of the few cars with Car-to-X services which utilize the swarm intelligence of the Audi fleet for stuff like navigation and avoiding hazards.