2018 Audi RS4 Avant Is Predictably Fast

The new Audi RS4 Avant is obviously a fast car, but it's nowhere near as vicious as its big competitor, the wagon-bodied C63.

0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds is by no means inadequate. Unlike the old RS4, which was a 4.2-liter V8, this is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo car. The engine is shared not only with the coupe model, but also the Porsche Panamera 4S and soon the Audi S7 as well.



450 HP and 600 Nm of torque sound like enough. However, most tuners have managed to extract 500 HP from this 2.9 TFSI. The car is normally restricted to 250 km/h, but a 280 km/h top speed is available through a particular option, which the vehicle in this video apparently has.



Speaking of which, you can buy a lot of carbon fiber trim, including all the skirts and spoilers and some of the interior trim. A superior exhaust system has also been fitted, but it doesn't make the RS4 anywhere near as exciting as the C63.



Why downsize? Well, it's the way things are done these days. The all-new Audi RS4 Avant is said to return an average fuel consumption of just 8.8 l/100 km (32.1 mpg UK) and to emit 199 g/km of CO2.



Because this is still an exciting new car, we decided to share the latest video footage besides the acceleration clip. Our focus is paint - black and grey. You've already seen the car in



The RS features a more aggressive front end than the S4 has. Extra air intakes and wider fenders can easily be seen. The suspension is lower and better brakes have been installed.



