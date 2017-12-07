autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

2018 Audi RS4 Avant Is Predictably Fast

7 Dec 2017, 18:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The new Audi RS4 Avant is obviously a fast car, but it's nowhere near as vicious as its big competitor, the wagon-bodied C63.
4 photos
2018 Audi RS4 Avant Carbon Edition Looks Good in Red2018 Audi RS4 Avant Carbon Edition Looks Good in Red2018 Audi RS4 Avant Carbon Edition Looks Good in Red
Based on the video below and what we know about the rivalry between the C63 and RS5 2-door models, we can say that the RS4 might be a little faster when using launch control. However, without the traction advantage, the AMG V8 would make mincemeat out of it.

0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds is by no means inadequate. Unlike the old RS4, which was a 4.2-liter V8, this is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo car. The engine is shared not only with the coupe model, but also the Porsche Panamera 4S and soon the Audi S7 as well.

450 HP and 600 Nm of torque sound like enough. However, most tuners have managed to extract 500 HP from this 2.9 TFSI. The car is normally restricted to 250 km/h, but a 280 km/h top speed is available through a particular option, which the vehicle in this video apparently has.

Speaking of which, you can buy a lot of carbon fiber trim, including all the skirts and spoilers and some of the interior trim. A superior exhaust system has also been fitted, but it doesn't make the RS4 anywhere near as exciting as the C63.

Why downsize? Well, it's the way things are done these days. The all-new Audi RS4 Avant is said to return an average fuel consumption of just 8.8 l/100 km (32.1 mpg UK) and to emit 199 g/km of CO2.

Because this is still an exciting new car, we decided to share the latest video footage besides the acceleration clip. Our focus is paint - black and grey. You've already seen the car in red and Nagora Blue. So which would you pick?

The RS features a more aggressive front end than the S4 has. Extra air intakes and wider fenders can easily be seen. The suspension is lower and better brakes have been installed.

2018 audi rs4 avant audi rs4 avant 2.9 TFSI Audi C63
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  