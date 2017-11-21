2018 Audi RS4 Avant Carbon Edition Looks Good in Red

Audi's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 has already produced an athlete in the form of the all-new RS5 Coupe. However, the two-door model struggles to stand out against the overpowered C63 AMG and the track-demolishing M4.

4 photos



While green and flat grey is the colors that seem to best suit the RS5, its Avant cousin has two other tones. There's the



As the name suggests, this kit offers several carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) details, including a front spoiler, sill extensions, a diffuser insert, door mirror housings and interior inlays. They also come with exclusive 20-inch wheels that are exclusive to the edition. Together, this reduces the weight by 80kg (176 lbs).



The model is about €12,000 more expensive than standard, but it also bundles Matrix LED headlamps, a Quattro sport differential, and excellent Nappa leather sports seats in black with contrast red stitching. So self-respecting RS4 buyer would be seen dead without those features.



Powering all these new RS4 models is a 2.9 TFSI that replaces the old 4.2 FSI. It produces the same 450 HP , but torque has grown massively to 600 nm (443 lb-ft). 100 km/h comes in 4.1 seconds while the top speed is still restricted to 250 km/h, but can be increased to 280km/h (174mph), with the optional RS Dynamic Package.



Despite the intense output and performance, the all-new Audi RS4 Avant is said to return an average fuel consumption of just 8.8 l/100 km (32.1 mpg UK) and to emit 199 g/km of CO2. It's 80 kg lighter and 17% more efficient. Pricing starts at €79,800, but a good one can go over €100,000 smoothly.



Athletik und Funktionalität auf einer Linie. Der neue Audi RS 4 Avant - jetzt bestellbar. ÷ @audipicture__ Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 8,8 l/100 km / CO‚-Emissionen kombiniert: 200-199 g/km // www.audi.de/DAT-Hinweis A post shared by Audi Deutschland (@audi_de) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:45am PST The specialty of the old quattro GmbH division were Clydesdale-like all-rounders with practical trunks and all-weather capabilities. While the RS Q5 will undoubtedly change things, we still think the new RS4 Avant is the way to go.While green and flat grey is the colors that seem to best suit the RS5, its Avant cousin has two other tones. There's the blue we saw in Frankfurt and this shade of red. We've gathered footage of a regular model sitting in an Audi Sport display and the Carbon Editions from a show.As the name suggests, this kit offers several carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) details, including a front spoiler, sill extensions, a diffuser insert, door mirror housings and interior inlays. They also come with exclusive 20-inch wheels that are exclusive to the edition. Together, this reduces the weight by 80kg (176 lbs).The model is about €12,000 more expensive than standard, but it also bundles Matrix LED headlamps, a Quattro sport differential, and excellent Nappa leather sports seats in black with contrast red stitching. So self-respecting RS4 buyer would be seen dead without those features.Powering all these new RS4 models is a 2.9 TFSI that replaces the old 4.2 FSI. It produces the same 450, but torque has grown massively to 600 nm (443 lb-ft). 100 km/h comes in 4.1 seconds while the top speed is still restricted to 250 km/h, but can be increased to 280km/h (174mph), with the optional RS Dynamic Package.Despite the intense output and performance, the all-new Audi RS4 Avant is said to return an average fuel consumption of just 8.8 l/100 km (32.1 mpg UK) and to emit 199 g/km of CO2. It's 80 kg lighter and 17% more efficient. Pricing starts at €79,800, but a good one can go over €100,000 smoothly.