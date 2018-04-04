Spyshots: 2019 Opel Astra Facelift Testing In Germany

The year 2019 will be busy for Opel, which as of 2017 is owned by Groupe PSA. The French company bought Opel (and sister brand Vauxhall) off General Motors for $2.2 billion, with PSA hoping to bring the failing brand to breakeven.
In addition to the all-new Adam, Corsa, and Mokka X (al of them ride on platforms developed by Groupe PSA), 2019 will see the Astra facelift arrive at dealer lots. The compact-sized hatchback (and Sports Tourer) is of utmost importance for Opel and Vauxhall in Europe, outselling the Corsa supermini and the Insignia.
However, the Astra has seen better days. From 250,410 sales in 2016, the Euro-spec Astra moved 216,515 units in 2017. In addition to crossovers and SUVs taking the lion’s share, don’t forget that the competition is getting better at compact-sized hatchback models. The all-new Toyota Auris stands as the perfect case in point.
Spied by the carparazzi in Germany, the 2019 Opel Astra doesn’t look all that different from the pre-facelift. This early prototype of the compact hatchback could be a test mule for an all-new engine, but on the other hand, a closer look at the front grille reveals a different design. Kind of looks like the grille of the Astra GSi, right?
There’s talk of PSA introducing turbo engines of its own in the refreshed Astra, but bear in mind nothing has been confirmed in this regard. It’s also worth mentioning that combining Groupe PSA’s powerplants with GM’s platform would be difficult.
From a technological standpoint, the automaker is sure to operate some upgrades to the IntelliLink infotainment system. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the touchscreen-based infotainment will be joined by a handful of new driver-assistance technologies.
Not that the Astra needs to prove anything, for it scored five stars with the Euro NCAP back in 2015. Traffic Sign Assist, full-LED matrix headlights, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Automated Emergency Braking, the Astra has a lot of bragging rights as it is.
