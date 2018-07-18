2019 Audi TT Facelift Leaked: TTS Loses 4 HP, TT RS Looks Like RS5

Yesterday's official TT facelift teaser from Audi came at roughly the same time as this set of leaked photos. They mostly show the TTS Coupe with one picture of the RS model. But those are the only ones we care about anyway.

The refreshed TT lineup will go on sale this far. Stay tuned for the official reveal, likely to come later today. We've also found some information, so let's start with that. The TTS will continue to use a 2-liter TFSI turbo engine, the bread, and butter of VW's performance range. However, due to the fact that it's been made to comply with the latest emissions regulations, the catalyst has gobbled up 4 horsepower, taking the output from 310 to 304. Meanwhile, the Golf R and Leon Cupra each lost 10 HP. Weird, right?Audi will boast that a torque boost from 380 to 400 Nm will compensate for this, but it's just an overboost function. Going from 0 to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds, the 2019 TTS will be a tenth faster, though we suspect this also has to do with a new S tronic gearbox.Photos from the Instagram page TTS_freunde reveal cosmetic changes for both performance coupe models. The TTS boasts a new single-frame grille with an attractive mesh pattern and reshaped (but fake) side intakes. Around the back, they've tweaked the diffuser.Inside, the only new feature we can see are the color-matching inserts for the sides of the seats. All TT models will have standard Drive Select, Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors and rain-sensing wipers. The TTS will add a stock Virtual Cockpit and adaptive dampers.While the new TTS has air intakes like the old TT RS, the new TT RS copies the front end of the RS5. In this shade of acid green, it's an attractive performance car. But let's just hope that regulations haven't affected its 400 HP output.The refreshed TT lineup will go on sale this far. Stay tuned for the official reveal, likely to come later today.