2019 Opel Astra Facelift Spied Undergoing Hot Weather Testing With Peugeot 3008

The Astra K won Car of the Year in 2015, but due to the competitive compact car market, Opel is working on a comprehensive refresh. A test prototype has thus just been spied undergoing hot weather testing with a trailer in tow. That suggests powertrain changes, and we couldn't help noticing the Peugeot 3008 just behind it.

The 2019 Astra is expected to have a bolder grille, matched by a new bumper. Camouflage covers both the headlights and the taillights of the car, areas where almost all facelifts operate.



On 14 February of last year, PSA announced that it was in talks to acquire Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors. That could be the catalyst for this facelift, as engine sharing with the French carmaker is expected to boost profitability.



Two months ago, the Opel



The Peugeot 1.2 PureTech would also be a great match for the Astra, as would the 8-speed automatic (Aisin) found in the 308 hatchback.



Interestingly, the prototype has a dual exhaust configuration, like the HP from a 1.6L. As you may have heard, Peugeot has some powerful 1.6-liter turbo engines, but we don't want to get your hopes up.



