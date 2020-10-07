2021 Opel Crossland Looks Quirky With Adapted Mokka Face, Update Drops the "X"

The German automaker is looking to rekindle the imagination of its fans with a completely new, and bold, design language that includes a reworked logo and a bespoke treatment of the front fascia – the so-called Opel Vizor. While the Mokka is an all-new generation that allowed a complete rework of all body elements, the new Crossland is just a facelift... and the adaptation seems a little off, to be frank.
It was just a matter of time, and sooner rather than later, Opel has started implementing its all-new corporate design language to other models in the range. Following the premiere of the all-new Mokka, the first model to adopt the new styling will be the refreshed Crossland. Notice that we left out the “X” from the moniker, as the company itself has decided to drop it altogether.
While the Opel Vizor rework for the Crossland seems like a rushed job (looks are a matter of personal taste, so don’t judge us too harshly), we think dropping the X letter from the name is a good move. It was quite confusing given that it’s been used as a reference to models from the company that previously had all-wheel drive traction at least as an option, whereas the Crossland was never intended as such.
According to the company the order books will be opened soon, with first deliveries scheduled across Europe from early next year, but so far, the brand has not shared any pricing details. On the other hand, we do know quite a lot about the rest of the specifications.
As such, when it arrives at dealerships, the new Crossland will greet customers with an enhanced chassis, a further developed steering, IntelliGrip adaptive traction control, and even a new GS Line+ trim, among others. The sporty Crossland GS Line+ version will include black 17-inch alloys, a two-tone exterior appearance courtesy of the black roof, the company’s AGR-certified ergonomic seats or rear LED taillights.
The IntelliGrip system, available from early 2021, aims to fulfill the duties of an actual 4x4 system with electronic trickery, and inside the top versions come equipped with the latest Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, OpelConnect services, as well as Live Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Opel Crossland’s powertrain range is made up of just a couple of gasoline and diesel engines (1.2- and 1.5-liter, respectively), though at least customers can have them in different power configurations. The gas options have 83, 110, and 130 PS levels – and the latter can be had both with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the diesel choice is fixed: 110 PS with 6MT or 120 PS with the automatic.
While the Opel Vizor rework for the Crossland seems like a rushed job (looks are a matter of personal taste, so don’t judge us too harshly), we think dropping the X letter from the name is a good move. It was quite confusing given that it’s been used as a reference to models from the company that previously had all-wheel drive traction at least as an option, whereas the Crossland was never intended as such.
According to the company the order books will be opened soon, with first deliveries scheduled across Europe from early next year, but so far, the brand has not shared any pricing details. On the other hand, we do know quite a lot about the rest of the specifications.
As such, when it arrives at dealerships, the new Crossland will greet customers with an enhanced chassis, a further developed steering, IntelliGrip adaptive traction control, and even a new GS Line+ trim, among others. The sporty Crossland GS Line+ version will include black 17-inch alloys, a two-tone exterior appearance courtesy of the black roof, the company’s AGR-certified ergonomic seats or rear LED taillights.
The IntelliGrip system, available from early 2021, aims to fulfill the duties of an actual 4x4 system with electronic trickery, and inside the top versions come equipped with the latest Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, OpelConnect services, as well as Live Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Opel Crossland’s powertrain range is made up of just a couple of gasoline and diesel engines (1.2- and 1.5-liter, respectively), though at least customers can have them in different power configurations. The gas options have 83, 110, and 130 PS levels – and the latter can be had both with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the diesel choice is fixed: 110 PS with 6MT or 120 PS with the automatic.