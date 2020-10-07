2021 Opel Crossland Looks Quirky With Adapted Mokka Face, Update Drops the "X"

The German automaker is looking to rekindle the imagination of its fans with a completely new, and bold, design language that includes a reworked logo and a bespoke treatment of the front fascia – the so-called Opel Vizor. While the Mokka is an all-new generation that allowed a complete rework of all body elements, the new Crossland is just a facelift... and the adaptation seems a little off, to be frank.

21 photos