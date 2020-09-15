Vestigial 2021 Opel Insignia Now in Production, Prices Kick Off at €29,965

The Rüsselsheim-based automaker has been a staple of the General Motors international power for exactly 88 years, and back in 2017 when the Opel Insignia became its flagship passenger car things were a bit different. The change of ownership to Groupe PSA (soon the newly-minted Stellantis) reshuffled the company’s strategy, but somehow the midsize sedan escaped to live another day. And it will continue to do so for at least another model year.
Opel has formally announced the official start of production of the refreshed Insignia, now with updated powerplants and more onboard technology, including new assistance features.
The German brand celebrates an interesting moment: its Insignia model has basically out survived all General Motors counterparts.
Back when things were still very much American at the corporate headquarters, the second generation of the nameplate was spearheaded as a new global model designed to bring glory in the ailing sedan segment. Opel, alongside Vauxhall, had dibs on the European continent – while its Holden Commodore (ZB series) and the Buick Regal (6th generation) were fighting the competition in Australia, Asia, and the U.S.
Now the Opel Insignia, produced by the Germans under license, is all that remains. Well, for what it’s worth, they do care about it. The model has been updated and can be had in Grand Sport, Sports Tourer and GSi guises, with pricing kicking off at €29,965 ($35,656 at current exchange rates) for the Business Edition trim of the Grand Sport limousine.
Opel is touting a rich standard equipment offering, with full LED lighting, 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, and many assistance systems. Available powertrains include the entry-level 90 kW (122 ps) 1.5-liter turbo diesel, and with it onboard the new Insignia Sports Tourer Business Edition’s price stands at €30,940 ($36,799).
Alongside the 2021 Insignia, Opel’s flagship production location is also preparing for the approaching production introduction of the new Astra, as well as a new model from the DS Automobiles premium range that shares with the former the group’s electrified EMP2 architecture.
