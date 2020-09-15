Vestigial 2021 Opel Insignia Now in Production, Prices Kick Off at €29,965

The Rüsselsheim-based automaker has been a staple of the General Motors international power for exactly 88 years, and back in 2017 when the Opel Insignia became its flagship passenger car things were a bit different. The change of ownership to Groupe PSA (soon the newly-minted Stellantis) reshuffled the company’s strategy, but somehow the midsize sedan escaped to live another day. And it will continue to do so for at least another model year.

