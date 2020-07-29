PSA Ready to Move Away From C/EMP Architecture to All-New eVMP by 2025

Citroen, DS Automobiles, Peugeot, Opel, Vauxhall and even Toyota vehicles have been developed for years on just two multi-energy platforms belonging to the PSA corporation. Truly modular, these two architectures have underpinned anything from the Peugeot 208 city car to the DS 7 Crossback luxury SUV or the Toyota ProAce panel van and minivan series.

