PSA Ready to Move Away From C/EMP Architecture to All-New eVMP by 2025

Citroen, DS Automobiles, Peugeot, Opel, Vauxhall and even Toyota vehicles have been developed for years on just two multi-energy platforms belonging to the PSA corporation. Truly modular, these two architectures have underpinned anything from the Peugeot 208 city car to the DS 7 Crossback luxury SUV or the Toyota ProAce panel van and minivan series.
We are talking, of course, about Groupe PSA’s CMP (Common Modular Platform) and EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) architectures. These have been used to underpin conventional models such as the Citroen C4, plug-in hybrids like the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 and even fully electric cars - from the small Opel Corsa-e to the Peugeot e-Traveller large people carrier.
Now it seems it is time to make way for another couple of electrified platforms, the company aiming for a transition period between 2020 and 2025. PSA is introducing the new eVMP architecture (Electric Vehicle Modular Platform) as the first wave in its new e-mobility push.
By the looks of it the eVMP will become a direct successor to the EMP2 platform, with PSA announcing it will be used for many electric vehicles arriving in the C- and D-segments. According to initial technical specifications, from 2023 onwards vehicles arriving in different regions of the world in sedan and SUV body styles (among others) will feature battery packs embedded in the floor.
They arrive with 60 to 100 kWh energy capacities and the targeted autonomy will vary from 400 to 650 km (249 to 404 miles) on the WLTP cycle. The company added it would also deploy hybrid powertrains based on the new eVMP architecture according to specific market requirements.
“With this eVMP platform, Groupe PSA once again demonstrates its ability to innovate by developing for its customer’s state-of-the-art and affordable technologies thanks to the frugality that has enabled a significant reduction in R&D and industrial investments,” explains Nicolas Morel, Research and Development Director at Groupe PSA.
