Concept Cars of the Future – Honda Augmented Driving Brings Freedom and Control

5 Amazon Alexa Coming to Millions of GM Cars in 2020

More on this:

Buick Sends Off U.S. Regal With Essence ST Appearance Package

As you’re all aware since December, 2020 is the final model year for the Regal in the United States. The mid-sized sedan (and station wagon) follows in the footsteps of the LaCrosse, leaving Buick without a single passenger car in the North American lineup. 18 photos



ST Appearance Package is how it’s called, and as you can tell from the pictures, Buick is much obliged to spruce up the Regal Sportback with 18-inch aluminum wheels in gloss black, special badging, a sporty spoiler at the rear, and a blacked-out grille up front. If you wondering, that’s a no; you can’t get the Regal TourX with this package.



Sport Touring is what ST means in



It’s because Buick doesn’t have too many expectations for the Regal in this flavor that the only engine option is a 2.0-liter turbo. The four-cylinder engine that General Motors calls LTG produces 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, paired to a torque-converter automatic transmission that doesn’t even have a sports driving mode.



Buick has sold 206,926 vehicles in the U.S. last year, which is a handful more from the 206,863 sold in 2018. Considering that the Chinese buy that many Buicks in a single quarter, it’s hard for the brand to make a business case for slow-selling models in the U.S.



For 2020, the most affordable Sportback will set you back $25,370 before destination charge while the Regal GS costs $39,070 in the United States. The Regal TourX, which is marketed as a crossover for some reason or another, is $29,370 with all-wheel drive from the get-go. Before deep-sixing the Regal altogether, the tri-shield brand from General Motors has one last hurrah to offer. GM Authority has published the first two photographs of the vehicle, which is nothing more than a visual option specified with the Essence trim level.ST Appearance Package is how it’s called, and as you can tell from the pictures, Buick is much obliged to spruce up the Regal Sportback with 18-inch aluminum wheels in gloss black, special badging, a sporty spoiler at the rear, and a blacked-out grille up front. If you wondering, that’s a no; you can’t get the Regal TourX with this package.Sport Touring is what ST means in Buick jargon, though we’re not exactly impressed by that considering that all of the changes are purely aesthetic. The LaCrosse was also available with the ST option back in its day, though few people bought it anyway.It’s because Buick doesn’t have too many expectations for the Regal in this flavor that the only engine option is a 2.0-liter turbo. The four-cylinder engine that General Motors calls LTG produces 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, paired to a torque-converter automatic transmission that doesn’t even have a sports driving mode.Buick has sold 206,926 vehicles in the U.S. last year, which is a handful more from the 206,863 sold in 2018. Considering that the Chinese buy that many Buicks in a single quarter, it’s hard for the brand to make a business case for slow-selling models in the U.S.For 2020, the most affordable Sportback will set you back $25,370 before destination charge while the Regal GS costs $39,070 in the United States. The Regal TourX, which is marketed as a crossover for some reason or another, is $29,370 with all-wheel drive from the get-go.