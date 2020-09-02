Opel Announces ICE Roster for New Mokka, Exciting Design Remains Unchanged

With a history of almost 160 years behind it, you could say Opel has been through a lot. Independence is a distant concept, for example, after being part of the General Motors since way back in 1929 and then changing allegiance to the PSA Groupe in 2017. You could even say the German automaker is part-American once more when it enters the custody of the Stellantis heir to the PSA – FCA marriage.
And that could be used as an example of the way global automotive wheels turn in more than one direction. But, fortunately, a few months ago Opel showed us it still wants to count on its own personality. Well, double personality – if we count British sister company Vauxhall.
Just a few months ago the automaker lifted the veil off its latest crossover – the second generation Mokka. We knew something interesting was brewing under the covers, but the decidedly fresh styling adopted by the Mokka-e was a surprise, nonetheless. A positive one, in more than one way. For example, it continued in the Corsa-e / Corsa footsteps in primarily putting an emphasis on the fully electric version.
Just like it was the case with the subcompact hatchback (which has a way more classical design), it is only now that Opel shares first information about the ICE (internal combustion engine) options of the Mokka range (while Vauxhall does the same across the Channel).
The exterior / interior styling and general layout are virtually identical across all engine options, so Opel only needs to share with us the rest of the powertrain choices that will arrive at dealerships alongside the EV model. No surprises here, either, because these are sourced from the existing pool of powertrains.
Mokka’s base choice is a 1.2-liter Turbo gasoline with 100 hp (205 Nm / 151 lb. ft.), combined with a six-speed stick shifter. Next up on the ladder comes the same 1.2 but with an increased output to 130 hp (230 Nm / 169 lb. ft.) and an optional eight-speed transmission. Diesel is also up for grabs, albeit in just one guise – 1.5-liter making up 110 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb. ft.). That’s it, nothing more, nothing less.
