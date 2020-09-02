Opel Announces ICE Roster for New Mokka, Exciting Design Remains Unchanged

With a history of almost 160 years behind it, you could say Opel has been through a lot. Independence is a distant concept, for example, after being part of the General Motors since way back in 1929 and then changing allegiance to the PSA Groupe in 2017. You could even say the German automaker is part-American once more when it enters the custody of the Stellantis heir to the PSA – FCA marriage.

26 photos