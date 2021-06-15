2021 Peugeot e-Rifter Is the UK’s New £30,375 Electric MPV

Four months after the official unveiling, Peugeot has started accepting orders for the e-Rifter in the United Kingdom. Part of the French brand’s ambitions to offer an electrified variant of each model by 2025, the zero-emission MPV comes in two wheelbase lengths, with a decent amount of gear.
The range kicks off with the standard wheelbase, five-seater Allure Premium, priced from £30,375 ($42,850), including the £2,500 ($3,527) government grant. It has standard 16-inch aluminum wheels, LED DRLs, front fog lamps, electrically adjustable side mirrors, black roof bars and rear privacy windows.
Inside, customers will get things such as air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8-inch infotainment system, 10-inch digital dials, smartphone integration and voice recognition. The 180-degree reversing camera, hill-start assist, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors are also included.
For the five-seater GT, Peugeot is asking a minimum of £32,455 ($45,784). This version brings 17-inch alloy wheels, different grille up front, glossy black side mirror casings, and new skid plates at both ends. The seat upholstery and dashboard finish are also different, and occupants will enjoy the dual-zone A/C and extra fan controls in the rear passenger compartment.
The 2021 Peugeot e-Rifter can also be ordered with a long wheelbase and seating for seven. This option is limited to the Allure Premium grade, starts at £32,375 ($45,671), and at 4.75 meters (187 in) long, it is 35 cm (13.8 in) longer than the five-seater.
Based on the EMP2 platform, shared with the Opel / Vauxhall Combo-e and Citroen e-Berlingo, the e-Rifter features a 50 kWh battery that powers a 136 PS (134 HP / 100 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque electric motor. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 11.2 seconds, and top speed is limited to 134 kph (83 mph).
Mounted under the floor, the battery can be recharged in 7.5 hours at a 7.4 kW wall box with the standard single-phase charger, or in 5 hours with the optional three-phase, enabling a WLTP-rated range of up to 277 km (172 miles). It also supports 100 kW fast charging, taking 30 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80%.
Inside, customers will get things such as air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8-inch infotainment system, 10-inch digital dials, smartphone integration and voice recognition. The 180-degree reversing camera, hill-start assist, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors are also included.
For the five-seater GT, Peugeot is asking a minimum of £32,455 ($45,784). This version brings 17-inch alloy wheels, different grille up front, glossy black side mirror casings, and new skid plates at both ends. The seat upholstery and dashboard finish are also different, and occupants will enjoy the dual-zone A/C and extra fan controls in the rear passenger compartment.
The 2021 Peugeot e-Rifter can also be ordered with a long wheelbase and seating for seven. This option is limited to the Allure Premium grade, starts at £32,375 ($45,671), and at 4.75 meters (187 in) long, it is 35 cm (13.8 in) longer than the five-seater.
Based on the EMP2 platform, shared with the Opel / Vauxhall Combo-e and Citroen e-Berlingo, the e-Rifter features a 50 kWh battery that powers a 136 PS (134 HP / 100 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque electric motor. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 11.2 seconds, and top speed is limited to 134 kph (83 mph).
Mounted under the floor, the battery can be recharged in 7.5 hours at a 7.4 kW wall box with the standard single-phase charger, or in 5 hours with the optional three-phase, enabling a WLTP-rated range of up to 277 km (172 miles). It also supports 100 kW fast charging, taking 30 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80%.