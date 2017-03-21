Citroen E-Berlingo Multispace Unveiled, It's An Electric People Carrier

Citroen has presented the production version of the E-Berlingo Multispace. It is an electric variant of the Berlingo Multispace
, one of the most popular utility vehicles offered by the French brand.
The automaker says that the E-Berlingo
Multispace has a certified range (NEDC standard) of 170 kilometers (105 miles) on a single charge. It is intended for households and businesses alike, and it is best for the user to have easy charging access.
According to Citroen, most Europeans drive less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) a day, so the range of this model is more than enough for the needs of the large majority of clients from this market. Charging the battery takes between 8.5 to 15 hours, depending on the amperage.
There’s a rapid charging mode available, which can achieve a 50% of total range in 15 minutes or 80% in 30 minutes, which needs a special plug.
Citroen has not put too much power under the hood of the E-Berlingo, which comes with a single electric motor
that delivers 49 kW (65 HP
) and 200 Nm (147 lb-Ft). Its transmission has a single-speed reduction gear, and the vehicle operates like one with an automatic gearbox.
The dual chevron brand offers an eight-year/100,000-km warranty for the battery, and a five-year/50,000 warranty for the electric drivetrain. Standard equipment includes a speed limiter, hill-start assist, air conditioning, a CD MP3 audio system with Bluetooth hands-free kit, and electronic stability control.
Customers can order a seven-inch multimedia unit complete with Apple Car Play or Android Mirror Screen functionality. The optional navigation screen includes public charging terminals as points of interest in its interface.
Transforming the Berlingo into the E-Berlingo was done by installing Lithium-Ion batteries in the subframe, on either side of the rear axle. The idea was to conserve the interior space of the vehicle, which is something that Citroen’s engineers are proud to have accomplished.
The interior compartments add up to 78 liters of storage space, while the trunk has a volume of 675 liters. Removing the second row of seats will bring the capacity of the luggage space to an impressive 3,000 liters. Both rear doors slide to the side of the vehicle, and the tailgate comes with an opening window, which is unique in the segment.