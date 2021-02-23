2022 Citroen e-Berlingo Combines 100-kW Electric Motor With 50-kWh Battery Pack

WLTP

Scheduled to arrive at UK dealers by the end of 2021, the e-Berlingo is-rated at 280 kilometers (174 miles) from a 50-battery with lithium-ion chemistry. The range is more than adequate in the urban jungle where the compact footprint makes it easy to maneuver and park as well.The performance figures won’t get your heart racing, though, because the e-Berlingo provides up to 136 PS (134 horsepower) and 260 Nm (192 pound-feet) of torque. Three drive modes - Eco, Power, and Normal - are accessible via the e-Toggle control. Like any self-respecting electric vehicle, the driving modes change the output according to the driver’s needs. Eco, for example, delivers 82 PS (80 horsepower) and 180 Nm (133 pound-feet) of torque while Normal levels up to 109 PS (107 horsepower) and 210 Nm (155 pound-feet).“The electrification of the Berlingo responds to two issues, offering sufficient range and making no compromises on practicality, so that our customers can enjoy their activities in all their diversity,” said product and strategy director Laurence Hansen. “The e-Berlingo brings them an extra dose of serenity in their everyday lives with a seamless and silent drive, the satisfaction of preserving air quality, and a controlled motoring budget.”The newcomer measures 4.4 and 4.75 meters (14.4 and 15.6 feet) in overall length for the Medium and XL variants, and Citroen is waxing lyrical about segment-leading roominess. In terms of infotainment, the e-Berlingo features 8.0- and 10-inch displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.As opposed to the internal combustion-engined Berlingo van and multi-purpose vehicle, the all-electric sibling distinguishes itself with the help of the “ë” monogram on the front grille and tailgate. Anodized Blue trim on both of the bumpers and the Airbumps are exclusive to the e-Berlingo as well.