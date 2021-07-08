Future Opel Manta Sports Coupe Rendered, Will Be Fully Electric

Previewed two months ago in the guise of a one-off restomod, the long-awaited Manta revival will be fully electric according to chief executive officer Michael Lohscheller. What’s more, Opel and the Vauxhall division will be all-electric brands by 2028 according to the Stellantis group.
To be launched in Europe and the UK sometime by the middle of the decade, the Manta C has been masterfully rendered by pixel wizard Bernhard Reichel with bi-tone bodywork and five-spoke wheels. The zero-emissions sports coupe also rocks two manta rays on the front fenders, low-profile summer tires, and a similar front end to the next-generation Astra.
Opel and Vauxhall are now defined by the “Green is the new cool” tagline, which explains why the Manta is coming back as a halo vehicle of sorts. Knowing Stellantis, the upcoming model will ride on the STLA Medium platform that promises 440 miles (700 kilometers) of driving range.
The STLA Medium will feature single- and dual-motor options, and multiple battery options are in the pipeline as well. Lower down the spectrum, the German and British division will rely on the STLA Small platform that will supersede the PSA EMP1 platform, alternately known as the CMP.
During the Stellantis EV Day virtual conference, the American-Italo-French automotive conglomerate confirmed that Opel and Vauxhall will feature a fully electrified portfolio by 2024. As for the all-electric deadline of 2028, that’s two years before FoMoCo will go fully electric in the Old Continent.
Ford and Stellantis both know the Euro 7 standard will be the final nail in the coffin of internal combustion, a de facto ban on the sale of brand-new ICE passenger vehicles and light-duty commercial vehicles. The aggressive switch to battery-electric cars and alternatives such as hydrogen fuel cells isn’t going to benefit oil companies, but looking at the bigger picture, the European Union still isn’t ready for the mass adoption of non-ICE vehicles.
In addition to increased electrical energy consumption, the biggest problem of the EU in terms of BEV adoption is the woefully bad charging infrastructure. The same can be said about hydrogen stations, which are very few and far between. In the United Kingdom, for example, there are 10 operational stations at the time of reporting while Japan boasts 160 stations.
