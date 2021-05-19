2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD One-Off Has 145 HP, Manual or Automatic 4-Speed

In between the availability to order a €36,000 (about $44k) Opel Combo-e Life or the introduction of the plug-in fuel cell Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, the German automaker has been all about its significant growth in the light commercial vehicle business these days. Fortunately, Opel also had a return to car form up its electric sleeves.
Teased a couple of months ago, the revival project of the classic Opel Manta is now very much official. And the company’s desire to blend tradition and state-of-the-art technology is called the 2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. It features the vintage design with updated styling, as is now traditional for a restomod, and comes with a completely new and zero-emissions powertrain.
Those are the good news. Unfortunately, there’s also a very bad one. As previously anticipated, this is just a one-off; that's hinted by a little footnote that we almost missed when searching for evidence that maybe Opel was putting the founding stone on a completely new business direction. Well, you can’t have everything in life, so let’s wonder at the yellow and black Manta because it really is a cool project.
Overall, this GSe ElektroMOD won’t be mistaken for anything else but a Manta but would also fit in between the current range of cars from the company thanks to the addition of the latest styling cues, such as the Opel Pixel-Vizor or the Pure Panel cockpit. The latest technologies don’t end there because the electrified Manta also makes use of LED and pixel technology to communicate with people outside the car.
As such, the vehicle's front acts as a veritable screen where different messages can easily be seen. The most important one would be that we’re dealing with a Manta A that’s “on a zero e-mission” thanks to the powertrain swap. The GSe ElektroMOD now includes a 147-PS (145-hp) and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft) electric motor, a 31-kWh lithium-ion battery offering a range of 200 km (124 miles), as well as a quirky four-speed transmission.
The interesting fact about the latter is the “driver has the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically.” Well, that would be immensely cool if put into actual series production.
