5 Ram 1500 Fording Flooded Underpass in Detroit Looks Invincible, Rides the Wave

2 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Ownership Costs Total More Than $6,000 Per Year

More on this:

2024 Ram 1500 Electric Pickup Truck Reconfirmed at Stellantis EV Day 2021

The Ram truck brand has a tendency to overpromise and underdeliver. The revival of the Dakota mid-size pickup, for example, is nowhere to be seen even though it was announced at the Capital Markets Day 2018 by the late Sergio Marchionne. But under Stellantis, things might get better. 6 photos EV Day 2021 conference, Ram chief executive officer Mike Koval made a 180-degree switch toward the environment. “Built to serve a sustainable planet” is how the following video presentation can be summed up, which is why the half-ton Ram will go



Come 2024, the 1500 EV will be launched with a dual-motor setup and multiple battery options. And yes, Ram is waiting until 2024 even though Ford gears up to start production of the new F-150 Lightning in early 2022.



The sole image of the ladder-frame chassis that will debut in the 1500 EV doesn’t reveal much. From a ginormous battery pack sandwiched in the middle to six-lug wheel hubs, the platform appears to be very similar to what Ford runs in the F-150 Lightning. Be that as it may, Koval has the guts to promise us a Ram brand that “will differentiate itself from competitors.”



The head honcho goes on to wax lyrical about a full portfolio of EV-focused technologies that include 150- kW fast charging, dynamic range mapping, charge station locator, energy prediction, smart charging and preconditioning, as well as drive modes. Even non-car people know that rivals such as Tesla already offer these technologies. Worse still for Ram and the North American part of Stellantis, Tesla’s V3 Supercharger delivers up to 250 kW and Porsche’s Taycan features an operating voltage of 800 volts.



All told, four BEV -centric platforms are the backbone of the electrified vehicles from Stellantis. The STLA Small, Medium, and Large are good for up to 300, 440, and 500 miles (500, 700, and 800 kilometers) on a full charge while the STLA Frame promises 500 miles (800 kilometers).



During theDay 2021 conference, Ram chief executive officer Mike Koval made a 180-degree switch toward the environment. “Built to serve a sustainable planet” is how the following video presentation can be summed up, which is why the half-ton Ram will go fully electric in the near future.Come 2024, the 1500 EV will be launched with a dual-motor setup and multiple battery options. And yes, Ram is waiting until 2024 even though Ford gears up to start production of the new F-150 Lightning in early 2022.The sole image of the ladder-frame chassis that will debut in the 1500 EV doesn’t reveal much. From a ginormous battery pack sandwiched in the middle to six-lug wheel hubs, the platform appears to be very similar to what Ford runs in the F-150 Lightning. Be that as it may, Koval has the guts to promise us a Ram brand that “will differentiate itself from competitors.”The head honcho goes on to wax lyrical about a full portfolio of EV-focused technologies that include 150-fast charging, dynamic range mapping, charge station locator, energy prediction, smart charging and preconditioning, as well as drive modes. Even non-car people know that rivals such as Tesla already offer these technologies. Worse still for Ram and the North American part of Stellantis, Tesla’s V3 Supercharger delivers up to 250 kW and Porsche’s Taycan features an operating voltage of 800 volts.All told, four-centric platforms are the backbone of the electrified vehicles from Stellantis. The STLA Small, Medium, and Large are good for up to 300, 440, and 500 miles (500, 700, and 800 kilometers) on a full charge while the STLA Frame promises 500 miles (800 kilometers).