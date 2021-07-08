Opel Will Invade China and Go Fully Electric in Europe in 2028

EV

These goals were announced by Michael Lohscheller, the brand’s CEO. He brought the news at the Stellantis2021 Day, an event in which all of Stellantis’s brands are revealing their plans for electrification.Another great news for Opel fans is that the Manta will get back to business. By the middle of the decade, they will be able to find the car in the company’s lineup again. The only difference will be that it will not be powered by engines anymore: the Manta E will be another fully electric vehicle from Opel.Although Lohscheller did not mention that, Opel will use the new SLTP Small (for A and B-segment vehicles) and SLTP Medium (for C and D-segment cars) electric platforms. They are respectively evolutions of the eCMP and eVPM.Expect the future Opel Astra to present an electric-only derivative. All new vehicles from the brand should do the same until these known nameplates offer only these electric versions for customers.One critical aspect of the EV 2021 Day is that the rationale for the EV shift is not only due to climate concerns. Following Carlos Tavares’s pragmatism, the company’s brands will only become fully electric when that is (financially) sustainable – to stick with a word that is dear to environmentalists.Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, said his brand would only become exclusive to electric cars when EVs and thermic vehicles cost the same. The executive expects that to happen between 2025 and 2030. What about 2028, Mr. François?