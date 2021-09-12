Here’s the Full List of Cars Powered by Android Automotive

So while the two companies are using different approaches to expand in the automotive sector, at the end of the day, the final goal for both of them is to expand their services beyond the typical screen of a mobile device and a computer.
Google has been offering Android Auto for quite some time, but now the company is working around the clock on Android Automotive, a fully-featured operating system coming pre-loaded on head units as part of partnerships between the search firm and carmakers.
We’ve already detailed the differences between Android Auto and Android Automotive here, but one thing that’s worth keeping in mind is the latter offers a native experience without the need for a smartphone to power the entire experience behind the wheel.
What carmakers seem to love about Android Automotive is the support for custom skins, so in theory, the operating system can be personalized by each company with a different user interface, despite the functionality remaining pretty much the same.
What this means for drivers is that Android Automotive could end up looking different from one brand to another, but under the hood, it’s still the same operating system with the same feature lineup.The Android Automotive adoption
Since it’s a rather new product, Android Automotive is yet to become a widely adopted operating system, though Google is working hard with carmakers out there to make sure more of them eventually embrace it.
This strategy obviously advances at a slow pace, especially because an operating system like Android Automotive needs the right hardware to run properly, so unlike Android Auto, where a head unit upgrade is the only thing that’s required, more improvements under the hood must be made this time.
In addition to the cars already using Android Automotive (and listed below), there are several other carmakers that have already confirmed they would use the operating system in their cars.
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, already announced earlier this month.
General Motors also confirmed it would begin equipping cars with Android Automotive, and so did Stellantis, which is expected to install the OS in its models beginning with 2023.
Ford and Lincoln cars will also make the switch to the same platform in two years, while others, including some Dodge models and the Lucid Air, use an Android Automotive-based system without Google Automotive Services.
Without a doubt, the Mountain View-based search giant is already discussing with other carmakers as well, though it goes without saying that installing Android Automotive on a new model can’t happen overnight.
no less than 100 million vehicles, without even counting the ones currently featuring a third-party head unit with the same capabilities.
Here’s the full list of cars currently confirmed with Android Automotive as of September 2021 (new models are added as they are confirmed):
- 2020 Polestar 2
- 2021 Volvo XC40 P8
- 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
- 2022 GMC Hummer EV
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric
- 2022 Volvo XC60
- 2022 Volvo S90
- 2022 Volvo V90
- 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2023 Ford cars
- 2023 Lincoln cars