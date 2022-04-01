Lowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee With CGI “Shadow Line” Looks Swanky in Town

Around three decades since production started for the original Jeep Grand Cherokee (ZJ), the fifth-generation mid-size SUV is now a family of short- and long-wheelbase models. And that is not bad at all, but also a bit harder to stand out.
Anyone bar diehard WL generation enthusiasts might have a little trouble distinguishing the regular Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Grand Cherokee L sibling as there are very few hints to lend a helping hand. One could look at the C-pillar design but let us face it – even we might forget about this tiny detail after a while. So, perhaps it would be better to subtly stand out in an aftermarket crowd, if only virtually.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has quickly returned to the usual “Shadow Line” digital SUV business after a stunning break caused by the apparition of a CGI Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Three-Door based on the Regular Cab Silverado. Now, he resumed high-riding duties with a renewed focus on Jeep’s legendary Grand Cherokee.
Fans of this CGI expert’s work might remember this is not the first time the mid-size SUV gets the posh virtual treatment consisting of the “Shadow Line” package, a subtly lowered suspension assembly, and a set of humongous aftermarket wheels. In fact, both the standard Grand Cherokee and the bigger L sibling were envisioned as ready for a street-oriented tune.
But the virtual artist now decided to change the scenery a bit and instead of America’s outback or a deserted piece of tarmac, the pixel master went all out with the elegance infusion and brought the lowered CGI Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve for a swing around the vintage parts of town. Exactly what urban venue was targeted does not even matter anymore as the modern, yet classic-looking SUV now bodes well in any classy environment.
