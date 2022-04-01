autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Lowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee With CGI “Shadow Line” Looks Swanky in Town

Home > News > Renderings
1 Apr 2022, 08:31 UTC ·
Around three decades since production started for the original Jeep Grand Cherokee (ZJ), the fifth-generation mid-size SUV is now a family of short- and long-wheelbase models. And that is not bad at all, but also a bit harder to stand out.
Lowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve Shadow Line rendering by kelsonik 6 photos
Lowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve Shadow Line rendering by kelsonikLowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee/L Shadow Line rendering by kelsonikLowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee/L Shadow Line rendering by kelsonik2022 Jeep Grand CherokeeLowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee/L Shadow Line rendering by kelsonik
Anyone bar diehard WL generation enthusiasts might have a little trouble distinguishing the regular Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Grand Cherokee L sibling as there are very few hints to lend a helping hand. One could look at the C-pillar design but let us face it – even we might forget about this tiny detail after a while. So, perhaps it would be better to subtly stand out in an aftermarket crowd, if only virtually.

Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has quickly returned to the usual “Shadow Line” digital SUV business after a stunning break caused by the apparition of a CGI Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Three-Door based on the Regular Cab Silverado. Now, he resumed high-riding duties with a renewed focus on Jeep’s legendary Grand Cherokee.

Fans of this CGI expert’s work might remember this is not the first time the mid-size SUV gets the posh virtual treatment consisting of the “Shadow Line” package, a subtly lowered suspension assembly, and a set of humongous aftermarket wheels. In fact, both the standard Grand Cherokee and the bigger L sibling were envisioned as ready for a street-oriented tune.

But the virtual artist now decided to change the scenery a bit and instead of America’s outback or a deserted piece of tarmac, the pixel master went all out with the elegance infusion and brought the lowered CGI Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve for a swing around the vintage parts of town. Exactly what urban venue was targeted does not even matter anymore as the modern, yet classic-looking SUV now bodes well in any classy environment.


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes prior Jeep Grand Cherokee/L CGIs by the same author and official images.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve lowered aftermarket wheels CGI Shadow Line rendering kelsonik Lowered 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories