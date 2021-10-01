Laid Out 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees Are Elegantly Dressed in CGI Shadow Line Trim

As is traditional with these complicated 21st-century automotive models, there was both good and bad news for Jeep Grand Cherokee fans these days. Luckily, the positive aspects are now virtually overwhelming.
The cringeworthy moment has to do with the all-new Grand Cherokee L already being recalled for malfunctioning software. Hopefully, the issues will be swiftly resolved, because the Jeep brand fans just got a second dose of Grand Cherokee love thanks to the introduction of the 2022 model year for the regular version.
Logically following in the footsteps of the larger sibling, the three-row long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L, the fifth-generation (WL) Grand Cherokee arrived as a true celebration of Jeep’s eight-decade life. While the styling was entirely expected, it goes beyond saying that everyone was eager and curious to see both the off-road chops and the sustainability levels.
Jeep obliged, presenting the “ultimate off-road Grand Cherokee, the new Trailhawk,” as well as the “first electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.” There’s also an all-new platform, fresh exterior and interior styling, as well as “world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies” to properly storm the global full-size SUV segment.
Some customers might even want the Grand Cherokees to follow the Grand Wagoneer in becoming elegant SUVs. Stellantis knows that, of course, but there’s also room for improvement in that department. At least that’s the opinion of Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind the kelsonik account on social media.
He recently came out with his traditional way of enhancing hot SUVs: a lowered suspension for a cooler stance, new sets of larger wheels with lower-profile tires, as well as certain design modifications that encompass his vision for a possible “shadow line.”
The best part of the virtual treatment is that he bestowed it upon both the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as well as the fresh out of the oven 2022 Grand Cherokee. That way, anyone has an easy virtual choice between the slightly nimbler, or the slightly more family-oriented sibling.
