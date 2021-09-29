New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Is Here, Adds Mild Hybrid Options

In overall design, it’s immediately apparent that the new Grand Cherokee is vastly different than the outgoing model. Sharing styling cues with the larger Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, it’s evident that the new bosses at Stellantis had a huge hand in the design.
Chrysler and Jeep have been criticized in the past for being late to the hybrid/electric revolution. The new Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first direct response to these complaints. This new plug-in mild-hybrid targets to have an all-electric range of 25 miles and a combined range of over 440 miles (708 km).
All while jetting 375 horsepower and 470 lb of torque. This is done using two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The standard alternator found on most vehicles is replaced by a liquid-cooled generator in the 4xe Package.
This allows the vehicle to seamlessly switch from full electric to back to a hybrid mode in stop and start traffic. The new 4xe package is available on the Grand Cherokee Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve editions. Stellantis claims the new Trailhawk 4xe completed the infamous Rubicon trail during testing. The V6 and 5.7-liter HEMI V8 options are still available as well. Maximum towing capacity is rated at 7,200 pounds (3265 kg) with the HEMI V8.
New for 2022 is the front-axle disconnect system, which can disengage the front differential in conditions that don’t require a four-wheel drive to
save electricity and fuel. The four-wheel-drive system automatically re-engages when the vehicle senses it is needed.
If Jeep hopes to truly draw drivers away from trusted luxury brands, it needs to be competitive in the interior department. That’s where Uconnect 5 with new technology for 2022, including a 10.1-inch (25.7 cm) display, shouldn’t disappoint. The system sports a five-times-faster operating speed when compared to the previous generation, according to Stellantis.
The system also supports a 10.25-inch (26 cm) front passenger interactive display and 10.1-inch (25.7 cm) rear seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV. The new Summit Reserve trim offers a premium Palermo leather interior and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system that’s of the highest quality fitted to a Jeep product. All things that Jeep hopes will make the new Grand Cherokee one of the most luxurious American full-sized SUV around.
“Customers have come to depend on and enjoy their Grand Cherokee for four generations,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President – Jeep Brand North America. “We have taken their input into making the most-awarded SUV of all time even better for the fifth generation.”
Expect the new Grand Cherokee to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the 4xe package arriving in early 2022.
