Ford Crown Vic Goes CGI Undercover as Supra Mk4. Or Is That a Mercury Marauder?!

Blue Oval’s Crown Victoria, especially the 1998-2012 model years from the second generation, have become virtually synonymous with their ubiquitous Police Interceptor versions. So much so that even cop flicks were named after it. But how about digital, undercover mystery games?
Sure, some will say the fourth-generation Chevy Caprice or even a Nissan 180SX police car would be just as ready to protect, serve, and drift their way through an NFS Heat challenge. But come on, Ford’s Crown Vic is the epitome of Lethal Weapon-type police TV series and Hollywood movies some of us grew up with.
As such, although we know most of the digital work by Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, looks decidedly silly, we just could not help but share this black “undercover” ride. This pixel master is one of the most prolific authors I have personally seen across the wide automotive-related Internet, and he never ceases to make us laugh, cringe, or wonder “what if” at various moments of the day.
Quite literally, since in between the last time we shared something from him – the Ford Focus with backward everything that looked like it was on acid – he came up with no less than 12 new digital automotive projects. Alas, one should always choose carefully, as some are way more preposterous than others, like his idea (also embedded second below) that Mazda’s MX-5 Miata would fare well as a Wild West-style Amish cart wagon...
Interestingly, the digital mashup between a fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A80) and the iconic Ford Crown Vic looks supremely possible, even though it would probably outrage both fan bases in the process. However, there is a little bit of mystery at play here as the CGI expert also left open the possibility of actually using the related, higher-performance 2003-2004 Mercury Marauder as the digital starting base! So, what do you think: Crown Vic or Marauder?
