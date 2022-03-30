2022 Mazda CX-5 Becomes Hotter Digital Crossover via “Shadow Line” Makeover

Today, if you want to feel a little confused about what is going on with the automotive industry, just look at Mazda’s way of swelling its crossover SUV family. Thus, it becomes harder to stand out.
Frankly, we are not going to hold it against the little Japanese automaker. If by inflating its crossover SUV lineup, we are certain that its little MX-5 may survive, by all means, we will even give them a helping hand.
Still, we are not here to talk about our MX-5 Miata soft spot (RWD, lightweight, roadster – do we need to say more?!) and instead would like to point out it may be a little hard to make out the slightly different Mazda variations on the SUV matters.
For example, let us discuss a little the older CX-5 and its decade-later-born CX-50 sibling. They might sound almost the same, but the Japanese automaker did try to insure a little bit of personality. So, the CX-5 is the regular compact crossover SUV, while the CX-50 is made in the United States (alongside Toyota) with a slight emphasis on outdoor adventures.
Thus, with the off-road-style base covered by the newer CX-50, how can the CX-5 stand out in the compact crossover SUV crowd in an equally positive way? Well, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has a bit of “Shadow Line” CGI-aftermarket love for the JDM representative as a possible answer.
Fans of his CGI exploits know very well the pixel master likes to subtly change popular models according to a pre-defined recipe. The hot “Shadow Line” treatment takes care of what real-world custom outlets nickname a “chrome delete,” while the sportier image is also doubled with an additional lowering of the OEM suspension and a fresh set of larger aftermarket wheels. Shrewd yet impactful, right?
