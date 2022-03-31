OG Chrysler 300C SRT-8 Digitally Switches to JDM, Doesn't Miss the VIP Style Mark

Undaunted by the troubled global automotive industry, Chrysler’s 300 four-door sedan soldiers on for the 2022MY alongside just one other nameplate to make up the brand’s entire lineup. Well, it may be old, but it remains bold, according to some opinions.
Starting at an MSRP of $33,740, a 2022 Chrysler 300 has just four models to build: Touring/L, 300s V6 and V8. However, there is no feistier SRT in America anymore, and the 5.7-liter Hemi engine might not be enough for everyone. Luckily, there are solutions.
Albeit some of them have a decidedly wishful thinking tone. So, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, takes another Americana icon down the JDM path and delivers a compelling case of CGI greatness, this time with a VIP style twist.
Recently, the renowned pixel master who is also the real-world Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs aftermarket outlet has started alternating full JDM digital ideas with subtle ones. Thus, we have seen virtual stuff like a 2023 Nissan Z that could not wait for the actual sales release anymore and went on to morph as a track monster with a full CGI race mode.
Or we also ogled at the hypothetical C8 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 flat-plane crank wonder that looked ready to join Formula Drift’s 2022 party with just a faint JDM atmosphere. Now, it is time to get slightly vintage and try to offer a positive alternative to the author’s outrageous Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, which went through a Gold Chrome reverie and dreamed of itself as a member of the Dubai style club.
The virtual artist is a huge fan of Chrysler’s original 300 sedan, “the car that freshened up the design aesthetic for Chrysler” back in 2005, and then decided that was enough work for more than 17 years. Anyway, we do agree the 300 is a timeless piece of automotive design and engineering, so this 300C gets our vote of confidence... Even though it aims for a quirky niche.
The author envisioned this slammed, Matte Black with Copper accents Chrysler 300C SRT-8 as a deep-dish Savini Wheels member of the Japanese VIP style car culture. Well, not everyone is perfect, so we are not going to hold a grudge against this CGI sedan, especially since under the hypothetical hood lies dormant a digital 6.1-liter Hemi V8 producing 425 hp even before any potential aftermarket intervention.
