Nissan “Zero” Concept Has a Quick Sports Car EV Solution for Current Gas Prices

Over in the real world, Nissan is cautiously adventurous about the upcoming 2022 New York Auto Show and the ongoing EV revolution. However, the virtual automotive artist realm has subtly come up with a quick solution to all woes.
The Japanese automaker will grace the Big Apple event with its 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition to prepare for the upcoming summer road trips. Over in the EV realm, meanwhile, the company presented its all-solid-state batteries and the factory that will manufacture them for the first time. Alas, their second EV is still nowhere to be found, as Aryia deliveries have been postponed yet again.
Meanwhile, the AAA national gas price average was $4.114 (at the time of writing) and people are increasingly abandoning gas guzzlers in favor of electron sipping EVs. So, leave it up to the pixel master wizards to come up with a solution to everyone’s woes. A cool Nissan twist is brought to us by Ted Li, the virtual artist behind FLAT HAT 3D Studio, and better known as flathat3d on social media, who has come up with an interesting, wishful thinking 2023 Z.
That would be the seventh-generation Z-car that should finally reach U.S. dealerships around June, if nothing goes wrong in the meantime. It is one of the most hyped enthusiast cars of the year, mostly thanks to its retro-modern looks and GR Supra-beating 400-horsepower turbo V6 engine. Still, the entire gist behind this digital creative process is that Nissan might be willing to change its name into “Zero” to signal a battery-powered engine and powertrain swap.
One simple decision that subtly alters everything with a few blue accents – and something that might outrage every Z-car purist out there. However, fans of this author are more inclusive than ever and the reaction to the EV Nissan Z(ero) was mostly positive. Alas, some voices raised concerns about the battery pack, and thus suggested alternate solutions: hydrogen, ethanol, and even LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas)!
