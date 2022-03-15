Nissan “400Z GR” Appears as the Digital JDM Mashup of Toyota Supra Nightmares

Sure, many Americana fans all over the world are eagerly awaiting the long-overdue arrival of the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang. But the year might have been cornered already by another sports car hero.
Frankly, I will not be surprised even for a second if the 2023 Nissan Z ends up being the most hyped enthusiast sports car of the current year. It has all the makings of a great apparition. Retro-delicious looks that will probably feel timeless even a decade from now. A thoroughly modern interior, something the 370Z predecessor deeply lacked.
And, above all, it is almost ready to punch above its class. That is possible with the help of the 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6. A mill that packs some 400 ponies and must move a nimble, lightweight two-door coupe package. That surely gives the jeepers creepers to both Toyota and its GR Supra fans.
After all, its BMW-borrowed 3.0-liter turbo inline-six can only go as high as 382 horsepower. And it is going to cost a lot. A 2.0 GR Supra has an MSRP of $43,290. And jumping from there to $51,640 for the 3.0 is a big leap of bank account faith.
Alas, someone has decided there could still be a digital case of “the best of both worlds.” Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), shows us that he is keenly aware of the CGI mashup culture. And we should cut him some JDM slack for not getting this one quite right...
After all, although he is well versed in the JDM ways, this might be his first car combo ever. And, whether we like it or not, more will be coming as the author asked his fans what to do next. But before that, a word on the current work of Nissan-Toyota CGI “art.” It definitely ticks some boxes, and not everyone is against it.
Of course, this “400Z GR” is merely wishful thinking. Nissan and Toyota will probably not join forces to do a GR Supra Z partnership given the current ways of the automotive car industry. However, never say never again!
