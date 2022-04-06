Nissan Postpones Ariya Deliveries Again Due to Supply Woes

The supply chain crisis constantly wants to remind us that it is still making its victims. The most recent one is the Nissan Ariya. Scheduled to reach customers by mid-March, it didn’t. The Japanese carmaker now says it will start delivering the electric SUV in its home market on May 12.
This is not the first postponement Ariya has faced. The original plans were to put it in the clients’ driveways by the middle of 2021. By setting a date, Nissan seems to have found a way to make sure it will happen. According to Reuters, Nissan predicts the electric SUV will be available in Europe by summer and in the U.S. by fall.
Curiously, it seems that Renault did not have the same issues to present the Mégane E-TECH Electric, which shares the CMF-EV platform with the Nissan SUV. That may have to do with the fact that the Renault EV was slated to arrive later than the Ariya. The French automaker intends to begin handings in April, and we have no idea if the first customers are already driving it in Europe.
Nissan has recently presented some videos with what may become the company’s main argument to sell the Ariya: the e-4ORCE system. This traction technology promises to make weight transfer almost unnoticeable, which Nissan demonstrated pretty well with a motorized server tray equipped with e-4ORCE.
The Nissan Ariya is a C-segment SUV that is 4.60 meters (180.9 inches) long, 1.85 m (72.8 in) wide, 1.66 m (65.2 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.78 m (109.3 in). Families should be happy with its 467-liter (16.5 cubic feet) trunk.
Nissan will sell it with two battery-pack options: 63 kWh (for a WLTP range of 403 kilometers or 250 miles) or 87 kWh, making the SUV run up to 520 km (323 mi) on a full charge. The Ariya with e-4ORCE has a shorter WLTP range: 493 km (306 mi). Prices in France range from €46,400 ($50,648 at the current exchange rate) to €60,400 ($65,930).
Curiously, it seems that Renault did not have the same issues to present the Mégane E-TECH Electric, which shares the CMF-EV platform with the Nissan SUV. That may have to do with the fact that the Renault EV was slated to arrive later than the Ariya. The French automaker intends to begin handings in April, and we have no idea if the first customers are already driving it in Europe.
Nissan has recently presented some videos with what may become the company’s main argument to sell the Ariya: the e-4ORCE system. This traction technology promises to make weight transfer almost unnoticeable, which Nissan demonstrated pretty well with a motorized server tray equipped with e-4ORCE.
The Nissan Ariya is a C-segment SUV that is 4.60 meters (180.9 inches) long, 1.85 m (72.8 in) wide, 1.66 m (65.2 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.78 m (109.3 in). Families should be happy with its 467-liter (16.5 cubic feet) trunk.
Nissan will sell it with two battery-pack options: 63 kWh (for a WLTP range of 403 kilometers or 250 miles) or 87 kWh, making the SUV run up to 520 km (323 mi) on a full charge. The Ariya with e-4ORCE has a shorter WLTP range: 493 km (306 mi). Prices in France range from €46,400 ($50,648 at the current exchange rate) to €60,400 ($65,930).