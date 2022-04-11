Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave Recalled Over Defective Airbags

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have issued a recall for certain units of the 2020-2022 Chevrolet Traverse and 2021-2022 Buick Enclave in the United States.
It appears that the problem is the harness connector, on either side of the roof rail airbag, which could have incompatible electrical terminals. In other words, due to these parts, which were installed during offline service at the factory, the airbag deployment could be affected, thus increasing the risk of occupant injury in the event of a crash.
Only 89 vehicles in total have been encompassed in this safety campaign, including 76 Chevrolet Traverses, made from March 2, 2020, to November 30, 2021, and 13 Buick Enclaves, assembled between November 21, 2020, and November 24, 2021. The exact recall population, which does not include vehicles that were not subjected to offline servicing, was determined using manufacturing records, subsequent to an internal investigation.
The fix is relatively easy, as General Motors’ authorized technicians will replace the harness connector to the roof rail airbag free of charge, subsequent to inspection. Assuming that they can prove it via the original receipt, and/or other proof of payment, owners who have already repaired their vehicles will be reimbursed.
Dealers have been informed of the situation at the end of March, and owners should hear from General Motors from May 16. The NHTSA hasn’t said when the recall will officially commence, but in all likelihood, it will be in the second half of next month.
GM’s official number for this recall is N212352140, and owners of the faulty Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse who want to reach out to them will have to use it. Buick can be contacted at 1-800-521-7300, and Chevrolet at 1-800-222-1020. At the same time, the NHTSA can also answer certain questions on the topic at 1-888-327-4236.
