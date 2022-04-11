Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave Recalled Over Defective Airbags

More on this:

1 GM Recalls Full-Size SUVs Over Supplier Manufacturing Issue

2 2022 Chevrolet Traverse Gets Its Tuning Freak On, Looks Miles Better Than Stock

3 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick, Another GM Model Praised

4 This Is What the 2022 Buick Enclave Could Have Looked Like According to GM

5 Refreshed 2022 Enclave Arrives Snugly to Beef Up Buick's SUV-Only Lineup