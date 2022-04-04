Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager Recalled in the U.S. Over Second-Row Seating Problem

Chrysler has issued a recall for certain Pacifica and Voyager minivans. And it’s not due to a minor issue, because the fault could increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident.
In as few words as possible, the vehicles in question were assembled with defective second-row latches that won’t secure the seats to the floor as intended. As a result, these fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #225. This is an alarming problem, as usually, parents use those seats for their kids, especially in a minivan.
A document released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) late last month reveals that occupants may notice a rattle coming from the second row during driving. The problem, which affects 1,094 units of the 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica, built from October 4 to 28, 2021, and 66 copies of the Voyager, made between October 7 and 20, is blamed on the component manufacturer, Magna International, in Canada.
As far as the fix goes, the company’s authorized technicians will inspect the second-row assemblies, replacing the seat cushion frame with a seat-to-floor mounting latch that properly secures it to the floor. This action will be performed free of charge, and owners of the defective vehicles who may have already fixed theirs will be reimbursed, assuming that they can prove it via the original receipt and/or other proof of payment.
The recall is expected to kick off next month, with the planned dealer and owner notification scheduled for May 13. The official number for this voluntary safety campaign is Z22, and owners will have to use it should they want to get in touch with the FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. The NHTSA can also answer different questions on the topic, and their vehicle safety hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.
