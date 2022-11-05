Plan B Ricochet Is the $450K Armored Doomsday-Ready Truck That Makes Humvees Look Compact

Many cars receive a total body-and-powertrain makeover to rise to the various standards of protection that customers worldwide require. Some are discrete, almost inconspicuous at a glance, looking deceptively like their factory siblings.
And then there are unique heavy-duty armored cars that don’t shy away from bragging about their designed purpose in life. They show off in every detail, from massive profiles, oversized body panels, ground-shattering weight, and serious powerplants. All packed in an “every day is a doomsday” garment that fends off all sorts of threats, from curious paparazzi to high-powered rifle rounds, or even worse.
Once such armor-plated automotive cataclysm made its long-delayed appearance at SEMA, and it’s a handful of a truck. Called Ricochet, the extra-large machine draws its roots from the granddaddy of all bullet-braving four-wheeled contraptions, the Humvee.
But put next to each other, the Ricochet makes the impressive Hummer look modest by comparison (play the video and see how much larger it is). The two vehicles share the same platform, but the Ricochet got a complete overhaul from Plan B Trucks.
The suicide doors are not just a whimsy design feature and act as shields for the occupants – the Plan B Trucks official mimics a demonstration of how the doors can serve a secondary purpose. And, in case extra firepower is needed, the tactical turret on the roof can be used to mount a .50-cal, depending on the options package. Depending on its intended primary use, the Ricochet can be customized in a range of trims, from the open top with half doors to fully armored battle-ready.
A 6.6- liter Duramax diesel engine and a six-speed Allison transmission take care of the four-wheel-drive system designed for all types of terrain (ground clearance is 22 inches – 560 centimeters). The truck was designed to ride on 43-inch tires (109 centimeters) and 20-inch wheels.
All four doors have built-in gun ports and a double locking system for extra security: the floor houses massive storage compartments, easily accessible from the inside. The Ricochet has a 110V battery pack for backup power, which charge from the diesel engine or short power via a twist-lock socket.
Apart from the cabin, the truck has space for more people in the back, but that can vary from configuration to configuration. The rear compartment is accessible from the inside via the tilt-up hatch door in this particular model.
Further specs are going to come out in the following days. Pricing starts at $270,000 and, depending on configurations, can take up $450,000 out of the buyers’ pockets. According to the manufacturer, “the Plan B Ricochet is available as a fully armored Light Tactical Civilian Vehicle (LTCV). Purpose built to be the ultimate in off-road, bug out, emergency response and riot avoidance,” the truck does not come equipped with the tactical turret or any form of armaments.
