Horwin Unveils the Senmenti 0, an Insanely Smart E-Scooter That Can Reach 124 MPH

Advertised as a brand-new bio-machinery based on an integrated, intelligent chassis, Horwin’s freshly unveiled electric scooter was designed for the mobile civilization of the future.
The Senmenti 0 was recently introduced by the Austrian/Chinese two-wheeled manufacturer, and it is not your ordinary scooter. It boasts insane specs, smart, self-balancing technology, and bold, groundbreaking aesthetics.
Looking closer to a motorcycle than an electric scooter, the Senmenti 0 blows up its competition with a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph), 600 Nm of rear-torque, and its ability to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds.
The two-wheeler’s range is no less impressive, with the Senmenti 0 claiming to offer up to a whopping 186 miles (300 km) of range per charge. That endurance is offered by its massive, 16.2 kWh battery pack with supercharging capabilities, which means the scooter can be fully recharged in just 30 minutes.
Horwin calls the scooter a high-performance, electric, urban ADV, describing it as a multi-functional and multi-purpose crossover vehicle. But its insane speed and range are just some of the key features, with the Senmenti 0 being also tech-packed to the max with over 30 sensors (temperature, air pressure, airspeed sensors, etc.), intelligent cameras, and more. They all measure everything in real-time, collect information, and, together with the deep learning processors, make sure that riders have the smoothest, safest riding experience by learning their usage habits and interacting with them through a unique human-computer system.
Some of the crazy tech features you get with the Senmenti 0 are real-time tire pressure monitoring, front and rear millimeter-wave radars for collision warnings and blind spot detection, hill-start assist, reverse assist, a fully automatic windshield, and a keyless start via three modes (an app, NFC, or Bluetooth).
Along with the crazy smart Senmenti 0, Horwin also unveiled the Senmenti X electric scooter, which is just a concept for now, a “tribute to the first wave of classic cyberpunk ideas”. It boasts the same specs as the Senmenti 0, but its design is way more out there, and I doubt we’ll be seeing it on the streets anytime soon.
The Senmenti 0 however is available to pre-order, but you’ll have to contact Horwin for more information. Meanwhile, if you have an hour or so to kill and you don’t mind the low-quality acoustics in Chinese, you can watch the entire presentation of the Senmenti 0 and Senmenti X on Horwin's Facebook page.
