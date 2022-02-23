Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Gets Some Digital Love, Along With Crazy Teleport Build

Some say that older Mitsubishi Evos are still the best. Well, there is a shrinking market for such projects as long-treasured memories fade away into Lancer oblivion. No, wait, here is a CGI reminder.
Back when some of us were very young-at-heart, the automotive world of our dreams was populated by rally heroes like Subaru’s WRX STI or Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evos. It also took a video game flavor of NFS mindfulness while we waited to get our driver’s license. But then everyone matured.
Though not everything is rosy anymore, we did graduate to mastering real-world high-performance cars, as well as much more realistic simulation video games across the virtual realm. As for the negative aspects, well, those have befallen Mitsubishi, for example. Today, there is no more Evo in sight since 2016.
The final outing of Mitsu’s high-performance program for Lancers, Evolution X, was retired to Valhalla’s tarmac and gravel rally courses enough years ago to have its memory started fading away from popular culture ethos. Alas, diehard fans will not allow it to reach oblivion so easily.
Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), shows us that he is a true JDM and video game aficionado with his latest digital project. It is yet another seamless blend of the world of Japanese-tuned rides and CGI racing shenanigans.
Interestingly, the author decided to escape the traditional confines of his NFS-style garage where most of his JDM and JDM-related projects got to shine under the spotlight. And it was only natural to do so, as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X was treated to a decidedly JDM background. As well as a subtle Assetto Corsa connection, as this creation was dubbed the Teleport Evo X.
Not a bad one at all. Frankly, it goes to show that – just maybe – Mitsubishi's Evo X still has a few aftermarket assets under its belt. As well as highlight the crazy imagination of pixel masters who get to do exactly what they want to with their CGI brush...
Though not everything is rosy anymore, we did graduate to mastering real-world high-performance cars, as well as much more realistic simulation video games across the virtual realm. As for the negative aspects, well, those have befallen Mitsubishi, for example. Today, there is no more Evo in sight since 2016.
The final outing of Mitsu’s high-performance program for Lancers, Evolution X, was retired to Valhalla’s tarmac and gravel rally courses enough years ago to have its memory started fading away from popular culture ethos. Alas, diehard fans will not allow it to reach oblivion so easily.
Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), shows us that he is a true JDM and video game aficionado with his latest digital project. It is yet another seamless blend of the world of Japanese-tuned rides and CGI racing shenanigans.
Interestingly, the author decided to escape the traditional confines of his NFS-style garage where most of his JDM and JDM-related projects got to shine under the spotlight. And it was only natural to do so, as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X was treated to a decidedly JDM background. As well as a subtle Assetto Corsa connection, as this creation was dubbed the Teleport Evo X.
Not a bad one at all. Frankly, it goes to show that – just maybe – Mitsubishi's Evo X still has a few aftermarket assets under its belt. As well as highlight the crazy imagination of pixel masters who get to do exactly what they want to with their CGI brush...