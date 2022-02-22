Unique V12 Aston Martin Victor Turns Virtual Bespoke With Rotiform ROC Wheels

Remember Aston Martin’s One-77 flagship supercar from 2008? Well, the Cosworth V12-powered gem had a limited production run of just 77 examples. Making it highly collectible. Across all realms, it seems.
Packing swan doors, a full carbon fiber monocoque chassis, a handcrafted aluminum body, as well as a 750-horsepower V12 engine, it was the pinnacle of Aston Martin motoring at the end of the 2000s. Interestingly, while its production run ended quickly, the One-77 did return in a bespoke form in September 2020.
Back then, Aston Martin revealed to a stunned world that a One-77 example was given a new lease of life with help from the track-only Vulcan, as well as the Cosworth engine wizards. Now redubbed as the one-off Victor, it also came complete with the headlight styling inspired by the 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. As well as no less than 836 horsepower... And a true six-speed manual transmission.
Well, Aston’s Victor is now probably locked under strict A/C confinement in the garage vaults of its affluent owner. But that does not mean it cannot escape, at least for a quick showcase across the virtual realm. Andreas Richter is a digital artist from Berlin, Germany, who promises to “go bananas with your (least) favorite car.”
So, do not be surprised when he comes up with quirky ideas such as a Volkswagen Golf Mk3 that was Tesla swapped and equipped with a glorious clamshell hood and spoiler setup because it only has racing in mind. Most of his virtual projects would love a lengthy track session.
This means it must be the Victor-Vulcan motorsport connections that brought him closer to this idea. One that took aftermarket form to make the one-off Victor even more bespoke. With a lowered stance and a set of black-as-night Rotiform ROC three-piece forged alloy wheels. Probably just wishful thinking but maybe the Victor owner will see this and try it out for uniqueness’ sake.
