New Open-World LEGO Racing Game Currently in Development at 2K – Rumor

Videogames based on LEGO franchises have been quite successful in the last several years. The collaboration between Warner Bros. and LEGO has been very fruitful, as developer TT Games released many titles that sold millions of copies.
Unfortunately, it looks like the partnerships between the two companies nears its end with publisher 2K rumored to take the reigns going forward. A new report claims 2K has already signed a multi-year partnership with LEGO for the release of several games.
The first game resulting from the new collaboration is a soccer game that will be developed by Sumo Digital, the same studio behind popular titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Team Sonic Racing, and Snake Pass.
The LEGO sports game will be followed by an open-world LEGO racing game that is currently in the works at Visual Concepts, the same developer that gave us the entire NBA 2K series. Not much is known about the unannounced title, but a job listing from last week describes the project as an “open world driving game with a major license.”
The report says 2K’s new LEGO soccer game is set for release later this year to coincide with FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar between November 21 and December 18. That means that the open-world LEGO racing game won’t be out until at least 2023, at least according to the people with knowledge about 2K’s plans.
The same sources claim a third sports title based on a major franchise is also in development at 2K, but no other details are available at this time.
If the report is accurate, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, set for release in May, might be the last LEGO game released by Warner Bros. The game’s development has been allegedly affected by poor working conditions at TT Games, which is one of the reasons that LEGO seems to have decided to cut ties with Warner Bros.
