LEGO Jurassic World Sets Have Net-Shooting Off-Roader and Airplane With Break-Off Engines

Come June 2022, the Jurassic saga should end with the release of Dominion. Sure, we’ll probably get some spin-off and other side stories in the coming years, but for now, the main storylines from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World should come to a close.
As usual when a movie from one of these series gets released, toy makers around the world are scrambling to profit from the hype and come up with relevant products. LEGO, already heavily involved with the dinosaur world, is no exception, and for the release of Dominion is planning, together with Universal Brand Development, a whole new series of building sets.
Or, we should call them movies scenes, because that’s what they are, scaled-down versions of what will happen on the screen, and targeted at all age groups. In all, seven sets were announced last week, ranging from additions to Duplo to the main range.
LEGO promises the “largest assortment of dinosaurs than ever before in […] brick form,” main characters like Owen, Claire, Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Ellie Sattler, and also “a chance for fans to dive into their very own prehistoric world, with endless creativity, storytelling and adventure for all.”
Of interest to us are the machines included in these new sets though, and some of them look really fun. Pteranodon Chase, for instance, comes with “a high-speed offroader” equipped with a net shooter and tranquilizer gun. The T. rex Dinosaur Breakout brings an airport with a helipad, garage, helicopter, buggy and collapsible fence, while the Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase throws into the fight a motorcycle.
One of the most impressive new LEGO sets has to be the one titled Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush, because aside from the cool name of the dinosaur involved, we get an airplane with 3 minifigures in the cockpit, spinning propellers, an opening cargo hold, and engines designed to break off.
According to LEGO, the new sets (full list here) will become available globally on April 17.
